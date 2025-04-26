Tucker Wetmore Releases New Album 'What Not To'

(Mercury) With today's release of his highly-anticipated debut album What Not To, country's hottest rising star Tucker Wetmore steps into the spotlight with a 19-track collection that's already earning praise from fans and critics alike. Produced by Chris LaCorte and featuring 11 tracks co-written by Wetmore, the album showcases his dynamic range and cements his arrival as one of the genre's most exciting new voices.

"This album holds the lessons I have learned, am still learning, and knowing me... a few I'll need to re-learn along the way," admits Wetmore. "I've spent my life learning what not to do, and - thanks to you - I've had the opportunity to turn some of those experiences into songs. Thanks for getting on this wild ride with me. I hope you enjoy this as much as I do. I love you all."

Outfitted with everything from radio-ready anthems with moments of real depth and vulnerability, What Not To captures the highs, lows and hard-earned lessons in Wetmore's 25 years. Standouts include the viral sensation "Brunette," a clever, fast-faced breakup track layered with introspection, fan-favorite "Drinkin' Boots" and the emotional centerpiece and album's namesake, "What Not To." The title track threads themes of struggle, growth and redemption as it finds Wetmore not claiming to have the blueprint for being a better man, but knowing what he doesn't want to carry forward. The record spans from late-night ready swagger ("Bad Luck Looks Good On Me") to reflective slow burns ("Goodbye Whiskey"), showing Wetmore's expansive range as both a performer and storyteller.

The album has already earned widespread critical acclaim from critics, with Billboard declaring it is "poised to be a star-maker" for the "hit-making machine." The Tennessean adds that "he's built differently," noting the emergence of what could become "an early career hallmark as a to-the-point storyteller." Holler backs the claim of Wetmore's writing potential: "with this kind of promise, there is no telling where a storyteller of this caliber will go next," while American Songwriter hails the album "will surely make a statement. A statement articulating who he is as an artist and person, and a statement articulating that he is here to stay."

To mark the milestone, Wetmore will make his late night television debut on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, April 29. He'll perform his high-energy new track "Bad Luck Looks Good On Me" just days after his album's release. Catch the performance on ABC at 11:35 p.m. ET, 10:35 p.m. CT and 11:35 p.m. PT or stream on Hulu the next day.

The album release caps off a banner month for Wetmore, who recently earned an ACM nomination for New Male Artist of the Year and will take to the Stagecoach Mane Stage today for his debut performance at the coveted festival. He's also launched the U.S. leg of the WAVES ON A SUNSET TOUR 2025, which has already set new records for Wetmore's headlining shows before he joins Thomas Rhett's BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR 2025 this summer as direct support across 33 dates. Get the album here

