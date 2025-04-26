William Beckmann Announces New Album 'Whiskey Lies & Alibis'

(The GreenRoom) With a voice made for heartbreak and a style rooted in tradition but built for now, William Beckmann brings timeless storytelling into sharp, modern focus. Today, the rising singer-songwriter announces his major label debut Whiskey Lies & Alibis, out June 20 via Warner Music Nashville.

Steeped in borderland soul with Beckmann's unmistakable voice, the Texas native delivers "honest storytelling and an undeniable energy" (Texas Monthly) paired with a sound that is "refreshing, timeless, and flawlessly highlighting the roots of country music" (Whiskey Riff). A 12-song masterclass in heartbreak, resolve and reckoning, WHISKEY LIES & ALIBIS is a layered country album that captures the sting of lost love and the clarity that follows.

"For me, an album is meant to be a photo album. It's meant to capture a moment in time, and it's supposed to last forever," Beckmann explains. "That's what I think we were able to do with this record. I'm confident that if I ever get to be an old man, I'll look back on this and be like, 'Yeah, we did it right.'"

Co-writing eight of the 12 tracks on WHISKEY LIES & ALIBIS alongside some of Nashville's most elite songwriters including Jessie Jo Dillon, Jesse Frasure and Rhett Akins, Beckmann paints vivid portraits of lonesome nights, blurred truths and hearts that refuse to quit. Each song is guided by Grammy-winner Jon Randall's finely tuned production, drawing on dusky guitars, rich pedal steel and Beckmann's instantly recognizable vocal presence. Today, Beckmann previews another new track "Game I Like to Play," bringing a modern-classic feel to a brooding power ballad about diving headfirst into love, even when the odds are stacked against you. Set against the glimmer of neon lights and the haze of a high-stakes casino, the official music video mirrors the song's seductive tension and lyrical themes of risk, reward and heartbreak.

The album opens with "Honky Tonk Blue," a pedal-steel drenched shuffle written by Brice Long and Chris Stapleton (who held onto it for years before entrusting it to Beckmann), which has been praised for being "magnificently country" (Music Row) with an "irresistible urge to dance" (Country Central). Meanwhile, the quiet ache of "Not That Strong" finds Beckmann at his most vulnerable, delivering a direct "heartfelt" (Billboard) reflection on the weight of letting go. The title track brings back the country cheating song with a rich, conflicted croon. Others like "Be Your Man" inject an upbeat Texas sway into the album, and with the tender "Starting Over Again" Beckmann paints a descriptive, Dylan-worthy portrait of a shy heart. But a double shot of cultural-insight sets him further apart. Lost in love and happy to be there, "Borderline Crazy" puts some Latino flavor on a country-rock anthem. And with "Por Mujeres Como Tú," Beckmann introduces a different kind of classic. Originally a 1998 hit for Mexican artist Pepe Aguilar, it points back to Beckmann's blended heritage, a tribute to a vibrant tradition.

WHISKEY LIES & ALIBIS Track List:

1. Honky Tonk Blue

Written by William Brice Long, Chris Stapleton

2. Makin' Them Hate Me

Written by William Beckmann, Matt Roy and Daniel Ross

3. California Quake

Written by William Beckmann, Ryan Beaver and Chris LaCorte

4. Lonely Over You

Written by William Beckmann, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Jesse Frasure

5. Neon Sounds

Written by Dean Dillon and Brass Dillon

6. Whiskey Lies & Alibis

Written by William Beckmann, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Jesse Frasure

7. Game I Like To Play

Written by Jessi Alexander, Ryan Beaver and Jessie Jo Dillon

8. Be Your Man

Written by William Beckmann, Neil Medley, Andrew DeRoberts and Brinley Addington

9. Not That Strong

Written by William Beckmann, Brice Long and Lindsay Rimes

10. Starting Over Again

Written by William Beckmann and Harper O'Neill

11. Borderline Crazy

Written by William Beckmann, Rhett Akins, Rian Ball

12. Por Mujeres Como Tú

Written by Enrique Yanez Guzman

