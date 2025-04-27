Allman Betts Band's Johnny Stachela Shares 'Pills & Liquor'

(BHM) Johnny Stachela, guitarist and singer-songwriter best known as a charter member of The Allman Betts Band, and Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, releases "Pills & Liquor," the second single from the musician's forthcoming four-song EP, The Stroll.

The track, now available on all streaming platforms, is the next in a series of cuts recorded in collaboration with JD Simo, at Simo's Nashville-based House of Grease studio, and follows the earlier issued "All Because of You." Backed by a trio of sizzling, studio vets, Stachela and his guitar flow smooth and easy through a shuffle that borrows, in kind, from either side of the riverbank- Duane Allman's delta blues, and the desolate Texas flats of ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons.

Says Stachela, "It's a song about how the party's over, and it's time to go home. For the lead character, it's confessional, about knowing when to put down the drugs and booze, and the discipline of keeping a promise. I think making a change and sticking to it is a universal challenge for us all. Ultimately, that deeper realization turns out to be a lot more fun."

Related Stories

News > Johnny Stachela