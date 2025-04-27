Brody Buster Finds 'Redemption' With New Album

(DDPS) Brody Buster, a lifelong musician who first started his career and played professionally at the young age of twelve, has release his new album Redemption.

Brody was just 7 years of age when he first picked up one of his mothers harmonicas in Paola, Kansas and taught himself to play. He quickly found himself playing alongside legends like B.B. King, Quincy Jones, Chaka Khan, Keb' Mo' and many more. At the age of twelve, Buster -- managed by his parents -- was headlining blues clubs throughout the US, playing harmonica, ainginf lead, and fronting a tight Los Angeles-based quartet called The Bluesbusters. Brody was featured on numerous high-profile television programs including The Tonight Show and Dateline to name a few. Though not yet even a teenager, Brody was already a bonafide star.

As a result of starting at such a young age, Brody Buster has over thirty years both performing and recording in the music industry and has played many high-profile stages including Montreal Jazz Fest, King Biscuit Blues Festival, Montreux Jazz Festival, Bradenton Blues Fest and the Big Blues Bender. In 2017, feeling the need for something different, the multi-instrumentalist (Brody plays guitar, drums, harp, and bass) began a new journey. Brody Buster's One- Man Band was just that: Buster in full performance mode, simultaneously performing harmonica, guitar, bass and kick drums. Brody took his One-Man Band to Memphis, to compete in the International Blues Challenge, ending up with a very respectable second-place finish, as well as finishing runner-up in the Best Harmonica Player category. This new-found attention for Brody's music led to a cross-country tour and a well-received One Man Band album, Damn! I Spilled the Blues.

After a series of poor decisions, Brody found himself deep into the hole of substance abuse and addiction -- letting his music career fall to the wayside, and worse yet, being shunned by his music community. After five years of living in the hell he had created for himself, on the brink of death and losing everything, in late 2023, Brody decided it was time. Taking what little he had left, he moved from Kansas to Missouri, starting his road to Redemption. He cleaned himself up and put his all into what matters most: family and music. Brody began righting his wrongs, apologizing and making amends. He began to write again, pouring himself into his music. Redemption was born -- nine rockin' blues-y originals that reaffirm Brody Buster's status among the finest muti-instrumentalist bluesmen on the scene today.

Related Stories

News > Brody Buster