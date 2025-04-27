Broken Social Scene's 'You Forgot It In People' Album Reimagined

(TOC) Over the last two plus decades, Broken Social Scene's breakthrough album You Forgot It In People has cemented its place amongst indie rock's greatest -- through its collective energy pushing the genre far beyond its noisy '90s slacker roots to a more tirelessly collaborative, sonically expansive, emotionally expressive vision.

This vision is set to see new heights with the release of ANTHEMS: A Celebration of Broken Social Scene's You Forgot It In People - a front-to-back tribute to the hallowed Toronto band's 2003 masterpiece.

The album, out June 6th, reimagines You Forgot It In People with cover versions from today's indie music icons, including Toro y Moi, The Weather Station, serpentwithfeet, and more (full tracklisting below). With today's album announcement, Maggie Rogers and Sylvan Esso's stirring rendition of the iconic "Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl" is available now. The song takes on a newfangled pop energy with Sylvan Esso's exultant production laying the groundwork for Maggie's soaring "Dream about me" chorus.

"'Anthems' is one of those songs that fundamentally changed my life," Rogers reflected on the Broken Social Scene song's impact. "There's something about the lyrical repetition that functions as a sort of mantra within the song and it made me understand at a very early point in my creative life that music could be a form of meditation. Broken Social Scene has long been one of my all-time favorite bands and covering it with my dear friends Nick and Amelia from Sylvan Esso was an absolute joy beam dream."

Sylvan Esso added, "It was a joy to cover this beautiful song with Maggie- we all grew up loving this record- to be asked to cover 'Anthems...' together was an honor and led to a truly lovely time."

ANTHEMS: A Celebration of Broken Social Scene's You Forgot It In People Tracklisting:

1. Capture The Flag - Ouri

2. KC Accidental - Hovvdy

3. Stars And Sons - Toro y Moi

4. Almost Crimes - Miya Folick & Hand Habits

5. Looks Just Like The Sun - The Weather Station

6. Pacific Theme - Mdou Moctar, Mikey Coltun

7. Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl - Maggie Rogers & Sylvan Esso

8. Cause = Time - Middle Kids

9. Late Nineties Bedroom Rock For The Missionaries - Benny Sings

10. Shampoo Suicide - SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE

11. Lover's Spit - serpentwithfeet

12. Ainda Sou Seu Moleque - Sessa

13. Pitter Patter Goes My Heart - Babygirl

