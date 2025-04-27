Carly Pearce Joined By Special Guest At Stagecoach

() GRAMMY, CMA & ACM Award-winning country star Carly Pearce rocked the Mane Stage at Stagecoach Festival and delivered a showstopping set honoring the legacy and unifying spirit of country music to the large festival crowd.

Her second Stagecoach appearance but first on the main stage, Pearce kicked off her set with "rock paper scissors" and kept the energy high as she played through beloved hits like current single "truck on fire," which continues to climb the country charts, "Next Girl," "still blue" and more.

Pearce, who left home at 16 to perform at Dollywood in pursuit of a country music career, took a sweet moment in her set to honor her idol Dolly Parton by delivering a gorgeous rendition of her iconic song "Jolene." Parton has been a key figure in Pearce's musical journey and even surprised Pearce with the invitation to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry back in 2021.

In a surprise moment for fans, Pearce brought out Carter Faith, who is currently joining her as direct support on her hummingbird world tour, for a surprise performance of the GRAMMY-winning hit "Never Wanted To Be That Girl."

Pearce continues her 40+ date headlining hummingbird world tour next week with upcoming shows in Silver Spring, MD; Bethlehem, PA & Hampton Beach, NH, before concluding with a very special sold-out show at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on May 16.

