Cory Marks Asks 'Are You With Me?' With New Single

(SRO) Cory Marks was so musically inspired by his recent European tour, that he decided to release a brand-new song and lyric video, a musical rallying cry to his fans, "Are You With Me?" via Better Noise Music.

Marks also wanted to share the new lyric video for "Lit Up" from his SORRY FOR NOTHING album, which was released December 6, 2024 via Better Noise Music. The songs have just been released as a double-single on digital outlets ("Are You With Me?") and ("Lit Up").

"'Are You With Me?' is a song for my fans, for the people loving my music and loving this country rock sound," exclaims Cory Marks. "They're the reason we do this and want to get out on the road and play live no matter how hard, long, tough and unfair smoke and mirrors this music industry can be. There's nothing like playing live and watching the crowd sing a long and rock out with you. Are you with me?"

With over 350 million global streams to date, CORY has been captivating fans across the country and rock spectrum. Unafraid to stand out and stay true to himself, his third album SORRY FOR NOTHING is an unapologetic double-barreled blast of 13 songs produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch, Shania Twain, Papa Roach), plus Kile Odell (Nita Strauss, David Draiman), and Andrew Baylis (Jelly Roll, Brantley Gilbert). The album comes as a follow-up to CORY's successful debut, WHO I AM, which included the hit single "Outlaws & Outsiders." The song made history as the first-ever Top 10 rock radio-charting single from a Canadian country act and over 230 million global streams to date. The single received Platinum certification in Canada and Gold in the U.S.

SORRY FOR NOTHING's tracks range from Haggard-like country and virtual bluegrass to straight-up arena anthems and almost Pantera-like hard metal as well as mashing both styles in a single song. Guest appearances include Sully Erna of Godsmack, Travis Tritt and Mick Mars on the Top 20 Active Rock radio-charting single "(Make My) Country Rock" and DL of Bad Wolves on "Guilty."

