Fit For A King Unleash 'No Tomorrow' Video

(AS) Fit For A King are back with a brand new song and video called "No Tomorrow." It follows last year's "TECHNIUM," which featured The Plot In You vocalist Landon Tewers

It opens slowly and from there on out, it's all gas, no brakes. The track quickly escalates into the moshy ragers that FFAK are known for, to the delight of their legion of fans, who will also love the sticks-in-your-brain, melodic chorus.

"This song is about love and tragedy," says singer Ryan Kirby. "A couple [is] experiencing the end of the world together. But instead of living through it in fear, they choose to enjoy their last moments enjoying each other and celebrating what they had.".

Related Stories

Asking Alexandria, We Came As Romans Lead Additions To Welcome To Rockville

Killswitch Engage Plot 2025 North American Headline Your

Fit For A King Recruit The Plot In You's Tewers For 'TECHNIUM' Video

Fit For A King 'Keeping Secrets' With New Video

News > Fit For A King