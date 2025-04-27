.

Fit For A King Unleash 'No Tomorrow' Video

04-27-2025
(AS) Fit For A King are back with a brand new song and video called "No Tomorrow." It follows last year's "TECHNIUM," which featured The Plot In You vocalist Landon Tewers

It opens slowly and from there on out, it's all gas, no brakes. The track quickly escalates into the moshy ragers that FFAK are known for, to the delight of their legion of fans, who will also love the sticks-in-your-brain, melodic chorus.

"This song is about love and tragedy," says singer Ryan Kirby. "A couple [is] experiencing the end of the world together. But instead of living through it in fear, they choose to enjoy their last moments enjoying each other and celebrating what they had.".

