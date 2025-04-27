James Bay Expands 'Changes All The Time'

(MR) Three-time GRAMMY Award-nominated and BRIT Award-winning multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and guitarist James Bay expands his acclaimed 2024 album, Changes All The Time, with a special digital deluxe edition that includes four brand new tracks.

The lead single "You and Me Time" unites Bay with the GRAMMY Award-winning icon Sheryl Crow. It marks their first collaboration together. On the track, breezy humming glides over bright acoustic guitar and claps. Uplifted in the swell of an energetic riff and stomping groove, it culminates on a chantable and cheeky chorus as Bay confesses, "All I want is you and me time."

Meanwhile, Crow counters with a flirty verse of her own before leaping into a sky-high harmony on the hook. Then, there's "The Elephant," co-written with Holly Humberstone and featuring breakout Nashville singer-songwriter Maggie Antone. A loose guitar lead gives way to softly strummed chords as Bay's introspective lyrics strike a chord. During the hook, he accepts, "I can run from it, but I can't hide, see the elephant from every side." Lightly plucked acoustic guitar brushes up against his delicate and breathy delivery on "Latchkey Kid." He sets the scene, "Latchkey kid, heart of gold, no one told you that things will turn out alright."

Bay paved the way for Changes All The Time (Deluxe) with "Sunshine In The Room" featuring 7x-GRAMMY Award winner, EMMY Award winner, and Academy Award winner Jon Batiste. Beyond amassing 3.5 million Spotify streams and counting. Stream the album here

He will return to the road in North America for his much-anticipated "Up All Night" Tour this Spring. It marks his first full-scale U.S. headline run since 2023. This jaunt kicks off on April 21 at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on May 28 at MTELUS in Montreal, QC. Of course, the tour notably shares its moniker with his fan favorite 2024 single "Up All Night" with The Lumineers and Noah Kahan. The single catapulted to #1 on the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay Chart as Bay's first-ever radio #1 in the States.

"Up All Night" Tour Routing:

4/21 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

4/22 Chicago, IL Vic Theatre

4/24 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

4/29 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

5/9 Seattle, WA Showbox Sodo

5/10 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

5/11 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

5/13 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

5/14 Los Angeles, CA The Bellwether

5/20 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

5/21 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

5/22 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

5/26 Toronto, ON History

5/28 Montreal, QC MTELUS

