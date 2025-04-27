Jessie J Returns With New Song 'No Secrets'

(PR) Grammy Nominated, multi-platinum recording artist Jessie J makes her highly anticipated return with "No Secrets," her first release in four years. Out now via Darco Artist Partnerships (D.A.P), the song marks a bold reintroduction to one of pop's most powerful and beloved voices. "No Secrets" will be followed by "Living My Best Life," a vibrant, Ryan Tedder-produced anthem, arriving May 16.
"No Secrets" is a deeply personal, open invitation into the highs and lows of Jessie J's life over the past few years. The track explores themes of loss, trauma, and the pressure of living life online, blending raw vulnerability with a playful wink at today's culture of oversharing. Produced by Los Hendrix (SZA, Brent Faiyaz) and Jesse Boykins III, the song leans into Jessie's soulful alt-R&B side, with her signature powerhouse vocals and soul-baring lyricism front and center.
"This song is super personal, but I hope it can be relative to anyone's life," says Jessie. "I'm a very honest person; I say it how it is and I share with the world a lot of things that most people don't, but always with a little humor. Humor is key. The music has really gotten me through."
On May 16, Jessie shifts gears with "Living My Best Life," a joyful, 80s-leaning throwback full of confidence and catharsis. The track came to her while driving through Los Angeles, Whitney and Prince blasting through her speakers.
"I love the sense of moving upwards, so 'Living My Best Life' has that same feeling," Jessie explains. "It feels timeless, classic, 80s. It makes you want to dance."
To mark this new chapter, Jessie will take the stage for an intimate acoustic show on May 20 at London's iconic Union Chapel. The sold-out performance will offer fans an exclusive first listen to her new music, woven together with beloved hits and the candid charisma that's defined her global appeal.
