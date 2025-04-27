Key Glock Reveals 'The Grinch' Video

(rm) Multiplatinum-certified Memphis, TN rap superstar Key Glock uncovers a thrilling and action-packed music video for his new single "The Grinch" out now. He once again teamed up with director JakeTheShooter for the high-octane visual.

Of course, everything just sets the stage for his anxiously awaited new album, Glockaveli, out May 2, 2025. In the clip, police chase Key Glock through the woods. He dodges their attacks and nimbly hides behind trees and under cover of darkness. Making moves like Rambo and John Wick, he manages to make his narrow escape through a hail of gunfire, hitting the skies in a helicopter. The action seamlessly moves with the ebb and flow of the song, sidestepping the boisterous horns, thick beats, and braggadocios rhymes.

Simultaneously, the track has already reeled in over 1 million total streams in less than a week, in addition to receiving acclaim. UPROXX proclaimed, "On his latest single, "The Grinch," Key Glock demonstrates just how emotionally cold he can be. Just with the beloved fictional character, Glock embraces the perceived power that comes along with a show of brute force." HotNewHipHop noted, "It features a dizzying swirl of trumpets and strings in the beat, something that he's incorporated so well throughout his career." VIBE attested, "'The Grinch' is a testament to Key Glock's ability to evolve while staying true to his Memphis roots. It's introspective, stylish, and full of quiet intensity-the kind of track that lingers long after the beat fades."

This anthemic cut landed on the heels of "No Sweat," which has already amassed north of 10 million global streams. In its wake, Pitchfork cited Glockaveli among "The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of Spring 2025." Plus, Brooklyn Vegan praised the song as "a fun dose of speaker-shaking, catchy Southern rap." HotNewHipHop professed, "Key Glock has found the sound that works for him, and continues to excel in that lane."

