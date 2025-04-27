Lanie Gardner Shares New Single 'Concrete Cowboy'

(BBR) Named a "2025 Artist to Watch" by the Recording Academy/GRAMMY and Amazon Music, Lanie Gardner - who has toured with the Jonas Brothers and Jelly Roll - today drops the vocally and lyrically stunning "Concrete Cowboy." Boasting a seductively alluring beat and delivered with sultry and commanding confidence, an Appalachian Mountain-raised-rebel recounts being scorned by a wide-eyed city boy. Written by the rising powerhouse with producers Katie Cecil and Chris Ganoudis.

"'Concrete Cowboy' is calling out the boys who roll in from the city pretending to be good ol' country boys," says Lanie. "Sneaky little posers who take advantage of hearts that love quick and love strong-the hearts of Southern belles. I reckon you've got to have a heart made of concrete to do a woman like that. But the truth is that maybe these poor guys just never learned how to love a good ol' country girl. And that? That's a damn shame-for them."

Catching the attention of Thomas Rhett and Warren Zeiders, she most recently collaborated on their just-released fan-favorite tracks - "What Could Go Right" and "Love In Letting Go," respectively. Gearing up to drop even more new music very soon, the CMT 2025 Next Women of Country member has been actively readying her next project while out on Corey Kent's "Black Bandana Tour."

Known for her exquisitely gorgeous and strikingly distinct vocals, she initially gained notability when she covered Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams." Quickly going viral with over 60M views, the vocally iconic cover soared into the Top 25 of Billboard's Rock charts, leading to collaborations with David Guetta and MORTEN.

With her original music equally as scroll-stopping, the rising songstress - who Billboard foresees as "a true artist with staying power" and MusicRow raves as "one of the most exciting rising stars today" - has been featured on the popular Twisters and Queen of the Ring movie soundtracks. Following the release of her debut album, A Songwriter's Diary, that she wrote entirely by herself, Lanie has quickly become a rising force in country music. Blending her timeless roots with a bold, alternative edge, the budding breakout star released her cheeky, unapologetic anthem "Buzzkill" to critical acclaim.

