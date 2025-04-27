Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony' Film Digital Premiere

(AV) As Lettuce continues their robust touring schedule loaded with symphony collaborations, co-headlining shows with GZA of Wu-Tang Clan, and trekking coast-to-coast, they will host a digital film premiere of their recent concert movie Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony.

Currently only available via DVD, the film features over 90 minutes of music visually showcasing the future funk group's recently released album Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony as the lauded sextet is joined by over 80 musicians from the Colorado Symphony. The premiere will take place on May 28 at 6pm PT/9pm ET via VEEPS. Buy tickets here.

VEEPS is a streaming service that offers direct access to live and on-demand concerts, events, performances by award-winning artists and shows at the most iconic venues in the world, making it a fitting platform to partner with for the digital premiere of Lettuce's remarkable inaugural collaboration with the Colorado Symphony. The band will be selling signed copies of the limited edition triple vinyl LP of the record throughout the duration of the premiere.

Additionally, Lettuce just announced expanded tour dates with a handful of new dates announced in the midwest in August with support from rising Colombian psychedelic funk trio BALTHVS on most of those performances. A full list of dates in below.

Lettuce continues their symphony collaboration series with a performance with the Nashville Symphony on April 30th. They immediately head to New Orleans for their annual late night performance during Jazz Fest at The Orpheum on May 1st. Lettuce will play two additional co-headlining shows with GZA in Cincinnati, Ohio and Chicago, Illinois before heading to Grand Rapids to perform with the Grand Rapids Symphony on May 17th and beginning their summer tour scheduled filled with festival plays, international dates in Europe & India, the newly announced August shows, and more.

2025 Tour Dates

Apr 30 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center ^

May 14 - Cincinatti, OH - Taft Theatre *

May 15 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

May 16 - Chicago, IL - Ramova Theatre *

May 17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Devos Performance Hall +

May 18 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre

May 21 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City

May 22 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

May 23 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

May 24 - Martinsville, VA - Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival

May 29 - Hanover, Germany - Hannover Open Air Festival

Jun 30 - Jakarta, Indonesia - Java Jazz Festival

Jun 6 - Norfolk, VA - HarborFest

Jun 12 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point $

Jun 13 - Swanzey, NH - Northlands Music & Arts Festival

Jun 14 - Brooklyn, NY - SummerStage $

Jun 27 - Rochester, NY - Rochester Jazz Festival

Jun 28 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Jazz Festival

Jul 3 - Avon, CO - AvonLIVE!

Jul 4 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom *

Jul 10 - Mills River, NC - Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Jul 11 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

Jul 12 - Wilmington, NC - BAD Day Music & Arts Festival

Aug 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex #

Aug 16 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall #

Aug 17 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom

Aug 20 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue #

Aug 21 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre #

Aug 22 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall #

Aug 23 - Clive, IA - Horizon Events Center #

Aug 24 - St. Louis, MO - Atomic Pavillion

Aug 27 - Toronto, ON - Annabel's Music Hall

Aug 29 - Charlestown, RI - Roots & Rhythm

Oct 24 - Melbourne, AUS - Melbourne International Jazz Festival

Oct 25 - Sydney, AUS - The Metro Theatre

* Co-Headline w/ GZA

^ w/ Nashville Symphony

+ w/ Grand Rapids Symphony

# new date with support from BALTHVS

$ new date with Styles P

Track Listing

1. Mt. Crushmore

2. The Lobbyist

3. Requiem →

4. Gang Ten

5. Ghost of Jupiter

6. Move On Up

7. The Force

8. New Intro →

9. Larimar

10. Tryllis

11. Moksha

12. Everybody Wants to Rule the World

13. Elephant Walk → Madison Square

14. Trapezoid

