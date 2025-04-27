(fcc) 4x GRAMMY Award and Emmy award winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar Lizzo joined Paris Hilton on the Diplo Honky Tonk stage to surprise the Stagecoach audience with her iconic hit "Truth Hurts" and strutting on stage to her recent single "Still Bad," Watch here.
Earlier this month, Lizzo graced the stage of Saturday Night Live for the fourth time performing a mashup of her latest releases "Love In Real Life" and "Still Bad," in addition to debuting a new unreleased song "Don't Make Me Love You."
Lizzo's fifth full-length LP, and one of the most anticipated albums of 2025, Love In Real Life arrives later this year.
Lizzo Debuts Unreleased Song On Saturday Night Live
Watch Lizzo's 'Still Bad' Video
Sammy Hagar's Stagecoach Set To Be Livestreamed And Video Debut Follows- Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Cancer Battle Update From Bandmate- Sting- more
Sammy Hagar Shares Eddie Van Halen Dream Inspired Song- Peter Criss Recruits All-Star Band For New Album- Stream Ghost's New Album 'Skeleta'- Arcade Fire- more
Carly Pearce Joined By Special Guest At Stagecoach- Lanie Gardner Shares New Single 'Concrete Cowboy'-more
Lizzo Makes Surprise Stagecoach Appearance- Jessie J Returns With New Song 'No Secrets'- Key Glock Reveals 'The Grinch' Video- more
Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
Sammy Hagar's Stagecoach Set To Be Livestreamed And Video Debut Follows
Trivium's Matt Heafy Releases True Believers Soundtrack
Broken Social Scene's 'You Forgot It In People' Album Reimagined
Swans Launching UK and Euro Tour
Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony' Film Digital Premiere
Fit For A King Unleash 'No Tomorrow' Video
Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention's Unaired 1974 TV Special To Be Released
Return to Dust 'Shine' With New Video