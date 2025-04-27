.

Lizzo Makes Surprise Stagecoach Appearance

04-27-2025
(fcc) 4x GRAMMY Award and Emmy award winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar Lizzo joined Paris Hilton on the Diplo Honky Tonk stage to surprise the Stagecoach audience with her iconic hit "Truth Hurts" and strutting on stage to her recent single "Still Bad," Watch here.

Earlier this month, Lizzo graced the stage of Saturday Night Live for the fourth time performing a mashup of her latest releases "Love In Real Life" and "Still Bad," in addition to debuting a new unreleased song "Don't Make Me Love You."

Lizzo's fifth full-length LP, and one of the most anticipated albums of 2025, Love In Real Life arrives later this year.

