Return to Dust 'Shine' With New Video

(RM) Tipped as 2025's rock-band-to-watch, Return to Dust are back with a vital and vibrant new single entitled "Shine" out now via LAVA/Republic Records. "Shine" marks the Los Angeles-based group's first release of 2025 and is accompanied by an official music video.

The band-Matty Bielawski [guitar, vocals], Graham Stanush [bass, vocals], Sebastian Gonzalez [guitar], and London Hudson [drums]-recorded "Shine" with frequent collaborator and producer Jim Kaufman out of his L.A. studio.

The new single elegantly balances a thick distorted riff with towering vocal harmonies punctuated by a pounding bridge and the echoes of wah-soaked lead guitar. It culminates with an infectious and immortal refrain, "So lay me down under golden skies and shine!"

About the song, the band shared, "'Shine' felt like the perfect way to segway into a new series of stories summarized by a single song about shedding your skin and hoping for something more."

2024 saw the band unveil their independent self-titled full-length debut, Return To Dust, including standout single "Belly Up" which rose through the Active Rock chart and was praised by Distorted Sound as "a grungy, punky thrill ride," while Revolver applauded the group's "Alice In Chains-inspired form of modern-day grunge."

This year the band will open for Pop Evil, Dorothy, Billy Corgan and The Machines of God, Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace with festival appearances at Sonic Temple, Welcome to Rockville, Louder Than Life, Aftershock and more. Find more information HERE and all dates below.

Signing to LAVA now, they're kickstarting a bold new chapter starting with "Shine" out today.

