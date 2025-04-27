Rhiannon Rodriguez Shares 'Lie I Can't Deny'

(PR) Following the sparkling debut of "Pink Lemonade", multi-disciplinary artist Rhiannon Rodriguez returns with a darker, more vulnerable offering: "Lie I Can't Deny", out today via Cosmica Artists. The second single from her upcoming debut EP Bittersweet, the track peels back the layers of young heartbreak with unflinching honesty and soul-soaked simplicity.

A slow-burning ballad anchored by Rhiannon's emotive vocals and lyrical depth, "Lie I Can't Deny" explores the dissonance between truth and self-preservation. With lines like "I guess ink fades over time / I guess time takes what is mine," Rhiannon captures the ache of letting go while still feeling tethered to what once was.

Accompanying the release is a stripped-down live performance video, arriving May 1st filmed at the legendary Troublemaker Studios in Austin, TX-helmed by her father, filmmaker Robert Rodriguez-and featuring a special appearance from his band, Chingon. The performance delivers a raw, intimate version of the song, filmed in a single take that mirrors the emotional weight of the lyrics.

"This one came from a place I didn't know how to say out loud," Rhiannon shares. "So I wrote it down instead. It's about sitting in silence with the truth, even when it hurts."

At just 19 years old, Rhiannon is steadily building a sonic universe rooted in self-expression, visual storytelling, and emotional authenticity. Blending elements of bedroom pop, indie soul, and jazz-influenced vocals, her artistry is as multidimensional as her background-one shaped by animation, film, and music.

"Lie I Can't Deny" follows her debut single "Pink Lemonade", a heartfelt tribute to friendship and joy, as well as early songwriting credits for the 2023 Spy Kids reboot. Her debut EP Bittersweet is set to arrive later this year.

