Sting Releases Brand New 3.0 Live Album

(IGA) 17-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Sting releases STING 3.0 LIVE, available digitally, on CD and on 180g vinyl with track listing(s) included below. Listen here.

Recorded on the acclaimed "STING 3.0" World Tour with longtime guitarist Dominic Miller and dynamic drummer Chris Maas, STING 3.0 LIVE is a collection of Sting's greatest hits, including "Be Still My Beating Heart," which has never-before been released as a live version. The 10-song digital album also features a live recording of "Fragile," Sting's 1987 single, which was recently covered by a children's choir in an episode of the Netflix miniseries Adolescence.

Produced by Martin Kierszenbaum and recorded by Howard Page with additional engineering by Tony Lake, this new live collection spans Sting's illustrious career, offering fans the opportunity to experience these timeless classics in a fresh, dynamic way. STING 3.0 LIVE was mixed by Robert "Hitmixer" Orton and mastered by Gene Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering. Stream the album here

