Swans Launching UK and Euro Tour

(Speakeasy) Swans, who recently announced their seventeenth studio album, Birthing, arriving May 30 via Young God Records/Mute, have confirmed a European trek in support of the highly-anticipated release, launching on Oct. 23 in Leipzig.

The tour, with the previously announced North American dates, will be the last "big sound" Swans tour, with a line-up of: Michael Gira, Kristof Hahn, Dana Schechter, Larry Mullins, Phil Puleo, Christopher Pravdica, and Norman Westberg. European support comes from Jessica Moss with Little Annie & Paul Wallfisch opening on North American dates.

Gira shared insight into the new album, as well as insight into the future of Swans: "The material contained in this album was largely developed over the course of a yearlong Swans tour, during 2023 - 2024 ('The Healers,' 'I Am a Tower,' 'Birthing,' 'Guardian Spirit,' 'Rope,' and 'Away'), then recorded and further orchestrated and rearranged in the studio. Two pieces were created and performed in the studio ('Red Yellow,' 'The Merge').

In all cases the material began with me sitting in my office with an acoustic guitar, singing and dreaming about what would become of these skeletal songs. I'm blessed to have such a stellar group of musicians to work with live, and through improvisation, endless revisions and an intensity of focus in performance (not to mention endurance), over the course of time the music morphed into what you generally hear on this collection.

This album, coupled with the recent live release, Live Rope, constitutes my final foray (as producer / impresario) into the all-consuming sound worlds that have been my obsession for years. We'll do a final tour in this mode towards the end of 2025, then that's it.

After that, Swans will continue, so long as I'm able, but in a significantly pared down form. Hints of that direction can be found in a few moments on the current album. In the meantime, my hope is that the music provides a positive and fertile atmosphere in which to dream."

Swans European/UK tour dates:

October 23 Leipzig, DE Haus Leipzig

October 24 Neunkirchen, DE Neue Geblassehalle

October 26 Munich, DE Technikum

October 28 Prague, CZ Archa+

October 29 Graz, AT Halle Detroit

October 31 Ljubljana, SI Kino Siska

November 1 Zagreb, HR Boogaloo

November 3 Ferrara, IT Teatro Comunale

November 4 Milan, IT Auditorium di Milano

November 6 Paris, FR Trabendo

November 7 Leeds, UK Project House

November 9 London, UK Electric Brixton

November 10 London, UK Electric Brixton

November 14 Leiden, NL Nobel

November 15 Nijmegen, NL Doomroosje

November 17 Copenhagen, DK VEGA Store

November 19 Oslo, NO Vulkan Arena

November 20 Stockholm, SE Slaktkyrkan

November 22 Tallin, EE Paavli Kultuurivabrik

November 24 Vilnius, LT Kablys

November 25 Warsaw, PL Stodola

November 27 Berlin, DE Festaal Kreuzberg

November 28 Berlin, DE Festaal Kreuzberg

Swans North American tour dates:

September 4 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

September 5 Washington, DC The Howard Theatre

September 6 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

September 9 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

September 10 Austin, TX Mohawk Austin

September 12 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater

September 13 Tucson, AZ The Rialto Theatre

September 15 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

September 16 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

September 17 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

September 20 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

September 21 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

September 23 Seattle, WA The Neptune Theatre

September 24 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

September 27 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

September 28 Omaha, NE Waiting Room Showroom

September 30 Chicago, IL Cabaret Metro

October 1 Detroit, MI The Magic Bag

October 3 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre

October 4 Montreal, QC Théâtre National

October 6 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

October 7 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

