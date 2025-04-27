The World of Hans Zimmer - A New Dimension North American Arena Tour Announced

(TGPR) Hans Zimmer Presents today announced details for The World of Hans Zimmer - A New Dimension, a 24-city arena tour debuting in North America this fall, following a tremendously successful European run of the internationally acclaimed production in 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 2. Kicking off September 5 in Sunrise, Florida, the newly staged live show features Zimmer's brand-new arrangement of the two-time Academy Award winner's diverse collection of scores, precisely synchronized with epic film sequences. While Zimmer does not perform live on stage, he is the show's curator, producer, and musical director. The World of Hans Zimmer - A New Dimension is the only official concert experience of its kind.
Multiple Grammy-nominated Matt Dunkley, who has a long-standing professional partnership with Zimmer, is one of the world's most renowned orchestrators, arrangers, and conductors. Dunkley will perform alongside a masterful symphony orchestra featuring top soloists from Zimmer's talent pool including the world-class Odessa Orchestra & Friends and the extraordinary Nairobi Chamber Chorus.
The World of Hans Zimmer tours have sold over 1.2 million tickets worldwide since 2018. Zimmer's extraordinary melodies and modern compositions have earned him a massive fanbase across multiple generations and continents. "A New Dimension" will showcase a freshly arranged set from his beloved catalog.
"Matt is one of the world's foremost figures in film music. There's no one I trust more to bring this music to life on stage," says Zimmer. With more than 200 movie credits, Dunkley has collaborated extensively with Zimmer on blockbuster films including the third and fourth "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies, "Inception," "The Dark Knight," "The Dark Knight Rises," "No Time To Die," "Kung Fu Panda 3" and "Top Gun: Maverick." Beyond film, Dunkley has worked with artists like Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and U2.
"It is an absolute privilege to work with Hans and these incredibly talented musicians and soloists to share these iconic pieces with audiences," says Dunkley. "Every performance will be an electrifying and emotional experience for fans as we step inside Hans' musical universe. I can't wait for everyone to join us and experience the magic with us."
The 2025 North American tour schedule includes:
Fri, Sep 5 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena
Sat, Sep 6 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center
Tue, Sep 9 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Thu, Sep 11 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
Fri, Sep 12 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
Sun, Sep 14 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Mon, Sep 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
Tue, Sep 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Liacourse Center
Wed, Sep 17 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Fri, Sep 19 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
Sun, Sep 21 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Tue, Sep 23 - Fishers, IN - Fishers Event Center
Thu, Sep 25 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
Fri, Sep 26 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
Sat, Sep 27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Mon, Sep 29 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Wed, Oct 1 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Fri, Oct 3 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
Sat, Oct 4 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Sun, Oct 5 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
Tue, Oct 7 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Thu, Oct 9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Fri, Oct 10 - Everett, WA - Angle of the Winds Arena
Sat, Oct 11 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
