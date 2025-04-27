The World of Hans Zimmer - A New Dimension North American Arena Tour Announced

(TGPR) Hans Zimmer Presents today announced details for The World of Hans Zimmer - A New Dimension, a 24-city arena tour debuting in North America this fall, following a tremendously successful European run of the internationally acclaimed production in 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 2. Kicking off September 5 in Sunrise, Florida, the newly staged live show features Zimmer's brand-new arrangement of the two-time Academy Award winner's diverse collection of scores, precisely synchronized with epic film sequences. While Zimmer does not perform live on stage, he is the show's curator, producer, and musical director. The World of Hans Zimmer - A New Dimension is the only official concert experience of its kind.

Multiple Grammy-nominated Matt Dunkley, who has a long-standing professional partnership with Zimmer, is one of the world's most renowned orchestrators, arrangers, and conductors. Dunkley will perform alongside a masterful symphony orchestra featuring top soloists from Zimmer's talent pool including the world-class Odessa Orchestra & Friends and the extraordinary Nairobi Chamber Chorus.

The World of Hans Zimmer tours have sold over 1.2 million tickets worldwide since 2018. Zimmer's extraordinary melodies and modern compositions have earned him a massive fanbase across multiple generations and continents. "A New Dimension" will showcase a freshly arranged set from his beloved catalog.

"Matt is one of the world's foremost figures in film music. There's no one I trust more to bring this music to life on stage," says Zimmer. With more than 200 movie credits, Dunkley has collaborated extensively with Zimmer on blockbuster films including the third and fourth "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies, "Inception," "The Dark Knight," "The Dark Knight Rises," "No Time To Die," "Kung Fu Panda 3" and "Top Gun: Maverick." Beyond film, Dunkley has worked with artists like Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and U2.

"It is an absolute privilege to work with Hans and these incredibly talented musicians and soloists to share these iconic pieces with audiences," says Dunkley. "Every performance will be an electrifying and emotional experience for fans as we step inside Hans' musical universe. I can't wait for everyone to join us and experience the magic with us."

The 2025 North American tour schedule includes:

Fri, Sep 5 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena

Sat, Sep 6 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center

Tue, Sep 9 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Thu, Sep 11 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

Fri, Sep 12 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

Sun, Sep 14 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Mon, Sep 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

Tue, Sep 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Liacourse Center

Wed, Sep 17 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Fri, Sep 19 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Sun, Sep 21 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Tue, Sep 23 - Fishers, IN - Fishers Event Center

Thu, Sep 25 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

Fri, Sep 26 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

Sat, Sep 27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Mon, Sep 29 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Wed, Oct 1 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Fri, Oct 3 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Sat, Oct 4 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Sun, Oct 5 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Tue, Oct 7 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Thu, Oct 9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Fri, Oct 10 - Everett, WA - Angle of the Winds Arena

Sat, Oct 11 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

