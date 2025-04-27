Trivium's Matt Heafy Releases True Believers Soundtrack

.

04-27-2025
(BJF) Matthew Kiichi Heafy, mastermind and frontman of the metal band Trivium (who are currently on their North American Tour with Bullet for My Valentine), unleashed an original 30-minute soundtrack for the crowd-funded slasher comic series True Believers, co-written by New York Times bestselling Bram Stoker Award-winner Stephen Graham Jones (The Only Good Indians, My Heart is a Chainsaw) and Denver Post bestselling writer Joshua Viola (Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, It Came from the Multiplex), with interior artwork by Ben Matsuya. The blood-soaked series features official cameos from horror and pop culture icons like Jamie Lee Curtis, R. L. Stine, Devon Sawa, GWAR, Matthew Kiichi Heafy, and more.

True Believers goes beyond the page, offering fans unique merch like latex masks, prop weapons, and soundtrack editions on vinyl, CD, and cassette, creating an immersive horror experience like no other. The score is available for pre-order from FiXT in partnership with Bit Bot Media, the new multi-media company from Klayton and Josh Viola. The full soundtrack released on April 24, 2025.

This beast of a score slams together Heafy's skull-crushing guitar riffs and pummeling intensity with spine-chilling, synth-drenched vibes that scream John Carpenter's horror legacy, where Halloween meets a mosh pit. This isn't just a soundtrack, it's a sonic bloodbath that proves Heafy's a genre-smashing titan, fusing metal's raw fury with the twisted pulse of graphic storytelling.

The soundtrack's centerpiece, "Too Far Gone," highlights Heafy's intense vocals and guitar prowess, paying homage to classic horror cinema.

Matthew Kiichi Heafy is a Japanese-born American musician best known as the guitarist and lead vocalist for heavy metal band Trivium.

