Bury Tomorrow Reveal 'Forever The Night' Visualizer

(ASPR) Following the release of dynamic and sonically splintering new singles ("Let Go," "What If I Burn," and "Villain Arc"), Bury Tomorrow have today released "Forever The Night" with an accompanying visualizer.

The song explores the intoxicating allure of escapism - how euphoria can blind us to the truth, even when something isn't good for us. The track captures the emotional tension of clinging to fleeting highs to avoid facing reality, underscoring the inevitability of change and the end of all things.

For Bury Tomorrow, the last two years have been about trying to fill the space where they knew something was missing. From the depths of uncertainty, through line-up changes and COVID-inspired road blocks, the arrival of guitarist Ed Hartwell and keyboardist/vocalist Tom Prendergast and the creation of 2023's The Seventh Sun has allowed them to lay out a whole new path of possibilities that felt unavailable before. Now, with an invigorated belief and fresh outlook on what the band can encompass, they present Will You Haunt Me, With That Same Patience, their most fantastically visceral offering to date.

Crafted more intimately and intricately than ever before by internalizing every aspect of the writing process, with Carl Bown [Sleep Token, Bullet For My Valentine, While She Sleeps] manning production duties for the first time, the result is a profoundly personal, extraordinarily expansive and punishingly grand display of cathartic craftsmanship.

Born from a shared sense of frustration in feeling an ever-shifting disconnect from the state of modern society, the band have created an earnest, heart-wrenching and definitive look at the overlapping effects of brutal self-sabotage, crippling anxiety, fierce despondency and the never-ending search for peace and clarity in a world so full of noise. It is a record about division as much as togetherness, an outpouring of personal devastation but a hopeful reminder that we are all navigating it together.

"To haunt is to revisit or recur persistently to the consciousness of someone or something," explains guitarist, Kristan Dawson. "There's beauty in that commitment somewhat. In a world full of distraction, discourse, instancy and demand, patience seems hard to attain. In patience there is peace, one thing society is short of. The title serves as a call of reflection, relying on the present moment, remembering what truly matters. I think the notion of patience being haunting is quite a contrast and that's certainly reflective of the album musically."

Within such deep sonic exploration and shared emotional understanding, and despite its bleak outlook on things, Will You Haunt Me With That Same Patience' still strives to represent that lingering presence, that hope, that reminds us that this isn't the be-all and end-all of this existence. That things can change for the better, just like we can change for the better with it, and persevering through such separation will bring us back around eventually. We just have to weather the storm and trust in that feeling to pull us through.

To have allowed themselves the time and space to reach this point of comfort and confidence now feels like a starting point for everything that the band will do in the future. Expanding their empire in all corners of the world and delivering their biggest statement of intent to date is the beginning of a whole new chapter in the story of one of the most devastating and dedicated assets to British heavy music.

Related Stories

Bury Tomorrow Reveal Visualizer For New Track 'Waiting'

Stream Bury Tomorrow's New Song 'Let Go'

Bury Tomorrow Unleash 'What If I Burn' Video

Bury Tomorrow Share 'Begin Again' Video

News > Bury Tomorrow