Cameron Whitcomb Shares New Song 'Bad Apple'

(Atlantic) Acclaimed singer-songwriter Cameron Whitcomb has dropped his new single, "Bad Apple," along with the official live performance visual. Produced by frequent collaborator Jack Riley (Knox, Grace VanderWaal) and co-written by Whitcomb, Riley, Nolan Sipe, and Cal Shapiro - who wrote Alex Warren's hit song "Ordinary" - the track sees Cameron pushing his intensely personal sound towards an alternative direction, employing the age-old bad apple metaphor to grapple with the idea of how things can be so good, yet so bad at the same time.

"Bad Apple" follows Whitcomb's emotionally vivid "Options" and larger-than-life anthem "Hundred Mile High," the latter of which has proven among his biggest hits thus far, earning first-week streams in excess of 1.6M along with a flurry of critical applause from MTV, Entertainment Tonight, UPROXX, Ones To Watch, and ELLE, which named it among "The Best New Songs We Heard In January," writing, "The return of modern folk was written in the stars... Cameron Whitcomb enters the conversation with 'Hundred Mile High.' The banjos pump the song forward, beckoning listeners on a cross-country road trip."

Currently boasting over 7M monthly listeners on Spotify, more than 3M fans across social platforms, and over 300 250M worldwide streams and counting, Whitcomb is well into what is shaping up as a landmark 2025, a remarkably productive year that kicked off with the release of "Medusa (Acoustic)," a new stripped-down rendition of his captivating fan favorite, "Medusa"

