Dasha Transforms Stagecoach Festival Into 'Dashville, USA'

(Warner) Over the weekend, RIAA 38 times Platinum certified pop-country sensation Dasha made a statement with her electrifying performance on the Mane Stage at Stagecoach Festival.

The 2025 ACM Best New Female nominee exceeded all expectations, stormed the stage on a mission, and solidified herself as one of the hottest new superstars in country music. If somehow anybody in the packed crowd didn't know her, they damn well do now!

Her set effectively transformed Indio, CA into "Dashville, USA" as patrons occupied a saloon on stage reminiscent of everybody's favorite hometown dives. The entire performance unfolded under the masterful creative direction of Dasha, whose unwavering, hands-on commitment permeated every aspect of the production, transforming a mere concept into a vibrant and unforgettable performance. Dasha opened her set by addressing a wave of online negativity - and turning it into strength - as a chatty voiceover boomed over the speakers, reading some of the hateful comments the pop-country sensation has received on social media over the past year. Highlighted comments included:

"her career mostly has been dressing like a Hooters waitress and dancing like a stripper"

"fatherless attention seeking"

"does she know what pants are?"

"why she dressed like a WWE diva wrestler"

"What's a Dasha?"

"one hit wonder"

"who tf is this"

"Trailer Swift"

"I like that one song she has, but I doubt she has another one in her"

As she stepped into the spotlight, the powerhouse performer immediately commanded the stage, proving naysayers wrong with a high-impact setlist of signature anthems. During a heartfelt moment at the end of her set, Dasha paused and let her emotions take over, showing her profound gratitude for the support she has received from her fans this past year. She acknowledged her journey so far and humbly got real with the Stagecoach crowd.

Donning a custom outfit by Victoria's Secret PINK - including custom chaps - and flanked by dancers and pro trick ropers, Dasha brought down the house with one banger after another, including the breakthrough smash "Austin (Boots Stop Workin')" and new single "Not At This Party."

Stagecoach Setlist

"Give Me A Second"

"Ain't No friend of Mine"

"Not At This Party"

"Way Too Drunk"

"Bye Bye Bye"

"Here for the Party"

"Austin (Boots Stop Workin')"

