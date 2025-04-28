Dipper Returns With 'Back to the Devil'

(Warner) Kicking off another chapter, rising country singer-songwriter Dipper returns with a new single entitled "Back to the Devil" out now. It marks his first release of 2025 and heralds the arrival of a lot more music to come this year.

On the track, lightly plucked acoustic guitar complements Dipper's rich delivery on the verses as he introduces a girl who's bound to be nothing but trouble. Magnetically drawn to her nonetheless, he makes a confession on the chantable chorus, "My mama thinks she's no good for her son, but oh, back to the devil I go." His storytelling, swagger, and spirit shine through on this unshakable and undeniable anthem.

Dipper says, "I am excited about getting this one out. It's been a while since my last release and after teasing it on social's this one seems like a song a lot of people like. It's coming out raw acoustic (just me and a guitar) which is something I haven't done yet."

The last time we heard from Dipper was the Boy Can Dream EP in 2024.

Growing up in College Station, TX, Dipper-born Mason Gonzalez-has quietly captivated fans and peers alike with a combination of classic country-style storytelling and striking vocal delivery. He first caught traction on TikTok, turning heads and inciting the applause of everyone, from fellow artists Lainey Wilson, Chase Matthew, and Austin Snell, to marquee songwriter ERNEST. As the numbers went up and excitement increased, he continued to write at a prolific pace, inspired to go even harder in the studio. Now, his sharp songcraft and show stopping voice have positioned him for a breakthrough as a country artist to watch in 2025.

Related Stories

Dipper Releases 'Boy Can Dream' EP

Dipper Shares 'Hated Myself' Lyric Video

Singled Out: Dippers' Recurrent Sight

Dippers Stream New Album CLASTIC ROCK

News > Dipper