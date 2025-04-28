Eric Church Talks 'Evangeline vs. the Machine' On Today and The Steam Room

(EBM) As the release of his highly anticipated new album Evangeline vs. the Machine approaches this Friday, May 2, Eric Church sat down with Willie Geist on NBC's "Sunday TODAY." The two discussed Church's nearly two-decade journey defined by consistent risk-taking and rule-breaking as he enters a bold new chapter with his most sonically ambitious project yet. Watch the in-depth and wide-ranging conversation here, and hear the full, extended interview via the "Sunday Sitdown" podcast here.
"In the day we live in now, with all the social media... you can release a song on Tuesday, another song on Friday, another song on Tuesday," explained Church in the feature. "I'm an album artist, always have been, and I think we've gotten away from that now. The 'machine' is consumption; the 'machine' is the world we live in - and the interesting thing about 'Evangeline' is it's kind of creativity versus the machine, and 'Evangeline' represents that creativity."
Reflecting later in the interview on a short span that included performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival that was tragically impacted by a mass shooting, then facing a life-threatening blood clot and the death of his brother, Church notes, "You can listen to the music, maybe, and you can see that I was brash, arrogant in a lot of ways. But it changes when you have those things happen to you, and I think it made the music more humble, and maybe more observant."
Church further expanded on the album's themes during a separate appearance on "The Steam Room" podcast with basketball icons Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson, noting, "Everything I look at today involves kids on iPads and kids doing whatever they do on 'machines,' and it's a little bit of a crux between creativity versus the 'machine' that tries to manipulate that creativity." Hear the full conversation
Eric Church To Talk New Album On NBC's 'Sunday TODAY'
Eric Church & Chief Cares Break Ground in Avery County, NC
Eric Church Bringing Three Unique Shows To Red Rocks
Eric Church To Play Evangeline vs. The Machine Live Shows
Ghost Forced To Cancel Show- Bad Company Leads Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025- Watch Sammy Hagar's 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight' Video- more
Sammy Hagar's Stagecoach Set To Be Livestreamed And Video Debut Follows- Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Cancer Battle Update From Bandmate- Sting- more
Ella Langley and Zach Top To Perform At 60th ACM Awards- Whiskey Myers Reveal New Dates For What We Were Born To Do Tour- Eric Church-more
Lizzo Makes Surprise Stagecoach Appearance- Jessie J Returns With New Song 'No Secrets'- Key Glock Reveals 'The Grinch' Video- more
Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland
Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash
Ghost Forced To Cancel Show And Release 'Peacefield' Video
Bad Company React To Rock Hall Induction News
Testament And Obituary Announce Thrash Of The Titans Tour
Snot Recruit Doc Coyle After Sonny Mayo Quits The Group
Bad Company Leads Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025
Watch Sammy Hagar's 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight' Video
Incubus Reveal New Album Title During O2 Show
Bury Tomorrow Reveal 'Forever The Night' Visualizer