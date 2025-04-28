Eric Church Talks 'Evangeline vs. the Machine' On Today and The Steam Room

(EBM) As the release of his highly anticipated new album Evangeline vs. the Machine approaches this Friday, May 2, Eric Church sat down with Willie Geist on NBC's "Sunday TODAY." The two discussed Church's nearly two-decade journey defined by consistent risk-taking and rule-breaking as he enters a bold new chapter with his most sonically ambitious project yet. Watch the in-depth and wide-ranging conversation here, and hear the full, extended interview via the "Sunday Sitdown" podcast here.

"In the day we live in now, with all the social media... you can release a song on Tuesday, another song on Friday, another song on Tuesday," explained Church in the feature. "I'm an album artist, always have been, and I think we've gotten away from that now. The 'machine' is consumption; the 'machine' is the world we live in - and the interesting thing about 'Evangeline' is it's kind of creativity versus the machine, and 'Evangeline' represents that creativity."

Reflecting later in the interview on a short span that included performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival that was tragically impacted by a mass shooting, then facing a life-threatening blood clot and the death of his brother, Church notes, "You can listen to the music, maybe, and you can see that I was brash, arrogant in a lot of ways. But it changes when you have those things happen to you, and I think it made the music more humble, and maybe more observant."

Church further expanded on the album's themes during a separate appearance on "The Steam Room" podcast with basketball icons Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson, noting, "Everything I look at today involves kids on iPads and kids doing whatever they do on 'machines,' and it's a little bit of a crux between creativity versus the 'machine' that tries to manipulate that creativity." Hear the full conversation

