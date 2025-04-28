.

Incubus Reveal New Album Title During O2 Show

04-28-2025
Incubus Reveal New Album Title During O2 Show

(PPR) US rock icons Incubus last month teased that their ninth studio album - and first since 2017's '8' - is complete and ready to go and they just revealed the title during their sold-out show at The O2 in London.

Lead singer Brandon Boyd had previously confirm the new album to Flux FM, saying "I think it's a really great record, and I'm really proud of it, and all of us in the band are really proud of it. We had a wonderful time recording it."

The album also marks their first with new bassist Nicole Row, who Boyd says has "become a very fast asset to the band", has "amazing ideas" and is "a breath of fresh air".

The band were in London this week to perform their seminal album 'Morning View' in its entirety to a sell-out crowd at The O2, and confirmed the new album title 'Something In The Water' with a series of projections along The River Thames, also posting it to their Instagram.

Related Stories
Incubus Reveal New Album Title During O2 Show

Incubus Plot 2025 Morning View + The Hits Tour

Incubus Conclude North American Morning View + The Hits Arena Tour

Incubus Kick Off Morning View + The Hits Arena Tour

Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Incubus, Lead Oceans Calling Second Wave Lineup

News > Incubus

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ghost Forced To Cancel Show- Bad Company Leads Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025- Watch Sammy Hagar's 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight' Video- more

Sammy Hagar's Stagecoach Set To Be Livestreamed And Video Debut Follows- Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Cancer Battle Update From Bandmate- Sting- more

Day In Country

Ella Langley and Zach Top To Perform At 60th ACM Awards- Whiskey Myers Reveal New Dates For What We Were Born To Do Tour- Eric Church-more

-
Day In Pop

Lizzo Makes Surprise Stagecoach Appearance- Jessie J Returns With New Song 'No Secrets'- Key Glock Reveals 'The Grinch' Video- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland

Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana

It's International Jazz Month

Eluveitie - Anv

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash

Latest News

Ghost Forced To Cancel Show And Release 'Peacefield' Video

Bad Company React To Rock Hall Induction News

Testament And Obituary Announce Thrash Of The Titans Tour

Snot Recruit Doc Coyle After Sonny Mayo Quits The Group

Bad Company Leads Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025

Watch Sammy Hagar's 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight' Video

Incubus Reveal New Album Title During O2 Show

Bury Tomorrow Reveal 'Forever The Night' Visualizer