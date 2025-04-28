Incubus Reveal New Album Title During O2 Show

(PPR) US rock icons Incubus last month teased that their ninth studio album - and first since 2017's '8' - is complete and ready to go and they just revealed the title during their sold-out show at The O2 in London.
Lead singer Brandon Boyd had previously confirm the new album to Flux FM, saying "I think it's a really great record, and I'm really proud of it, and all of us in the band are really proud of it. We had a wonderful time recording it."
The album also marks their first with new bassist Nicole Row, who Boyd says has "become a very fast asset to the band", has "amazing ideas" and is "a breath of fresh air".
The band were in London this week to perform their seminal album 'Morning View' in its entirety to a sell-out crowd at The O2, and confirmed the new album title 'Something In The Water' with a series of projections along The River Thames, also posting it to their Instagram.
