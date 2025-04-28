PEAKS! Make 'Bad Decisions' With New Single

(FP) Following the release of "MORPHIA" last month, Italian alternative rock duo PEAKS! are pleased to reveal their new single and accompanying visualizer video, "Bad Decisions," now via FLG.

PEAKS! comments on the new single: "'BAD DECISIONS' is one of those songs that came from a really honest place. It's about that part of you that always seems to pick the chaos: quitting the job, running toward the fire, saying the wrong thing at the worst time, but still hoping to be understood. We all have moments where we know we're messing up, and somehow, we do it anyway. That tension between impulse and consequence is where this track lives.

"There's a bit of irony in the lyrics, but there's also a lot of truth. It's not about glorifying screwing up. It's about owning it, learning from it, and realizing that sometimes the path that looks wrong to everyone else might just be the one you need to take. We wanted the song to feel reckless but human, with that mix of regret, adrenaline, and hope. That's 'BAD DECISIONS' for us," they continued.

Related Stories

Dierks Bentley's Seven Peaks Festival Makes Triumphant Return

Dierks Bentley Reveals Seven Peaks Music Festival Lineup

Dierks Bentley and Keith Urban Lead year's Seven Peaks Music Festival

News > Peaks