Tetrarch Launching Their First European Tour

(APR) With tireless perseverance and distinct talent, the ascent of modern metal/hard rock stars Tetrarch has been palpable since the release of their first album, Freak (2017), followed by their Napalm Records debut, the highly-acclaimed Unstable (2021).
After four years of intensely focused growth and lead guitarist Diamond Rowe's emergence as iconic brand Jackson Guitars' first female signature artist, the band will release their trailblazing third album, The Ugly Side Of Me, via Napalm Records on May, 9th.
Since their last album was released in the middle of the pandemic, the band has unfortunately never been seen live in Europe - but that will finally change this summer! In addition to a few festival appearances, the band will be playing a series of headline dates. If you don't want to miss out on this spectacle, you should make sure you get your tickets asap!
Tetrarch European Tour Summer '25
16.06. Leipzig, Germany - Moritzbastei
17.06. Berlin, Germany - Privatclub
18.06. Hannover, Germany - Café Clocksee
19.06. Ratingen, Germany - Manege
20.06. Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
22.06. Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling
24.06. Ghent, Belgium - Vierde Zaal
25.06. Birmingham, UK - The Flapper
26.06. London, UK - Camden Assembly
28.06. Viviero, Spain - Resurrection Fest
29.06. Geneva, Switzerland - Undertown
02.07. Dunaujvoros, Hungary - Rockmaraton
03.07. Vienna, Austria - Flex
05.07. Velke Mezirich, Czech Republik - Fajt Fest
Tetrarch Deliver 'Cold' Visualizer
Watch TETRARCH's 'Never Again (Parasite)' Video
Tetrarch Return With 'Live Not Fantasize'
Sevendust Tap Tetrarch For Animosity Tour
