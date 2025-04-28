Tetrarch Launching Their First European Tour

(APR) With tireless perseverance and distinct talent, the ascent of modern metal/hard rock stars Tetrarch has been palpable since the release of their first album, Freak (2017), followed by their Napalm Records debut, the highly-acclaimed Unstable (2021).

After four years of intensely focused growth and lead guitarist Diamond Rowe's emergence as iconic brand Jackson Guitars' first female signature artist, the band will release their trailblazing third album, The Ugly Side Of Me, via Napalm Records on May, 9th.

Since their last album was released in the middle of the pandemic, the band has unfortunately never been seen live in Europe - but that will finally change this summer! In addition to a few festival appearances, the band will be playing a series of headline dates. If you don't want to miss out on this spectacle, you should make sure you get your tickets asap!

Tetrarch European Tour Summer '25

16.06. Leipzig, Germany - Moritzbastei

17.06. Berlin, Germany - Privatclub

18.06. Hannover, Germany - Café Clocksee

19.06. Ratingen, Germany - Manege

20.06. Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

22.06. Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling

24.06. Ghent, Belgium - Vierde Zaal

25.06. Birmingham, UK - The Flapper

26.06. London, UK - Camden Assembly

28.06. Viviero, Spain - Resurrection Fest

29.06. Geneva, Switzerland - Undertown

02.07. Dunaujvoros, Hungary - Rockmaraton

03.07. Vienna, Austria - Flex

05.07. Velke Mezirich, Czech Republik - Fajt Fest

