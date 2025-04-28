The Messengers Birds Preview 'GRAMMY AWARD WINNING ALBUM IT'S ALL A BLUR'

(BPM) Alt-rock duo The Messengers Birds is excited to announce their forthcoming EP, GRAMMY AWARD WINNING ALBUM IT'S ALL A BLUR. Set to be released on June 13th, the EP features lead single "FAKE LIVES", a song about the hypocrisy of social media and its tendency to disconnect us from one another rather than bring us together.

"GRAMMY AWARD WINNING ALBUM IT'S ALL A BLUR is more or less a collection of observations and our own personal account of trying to exist in 2025, feeling like we're watching the world fall apart around us in real time," shares guitarist/vocalist Parker Bengry. "Information and personality have become more curated and fabricated on social media than ever before, and algorithms encourage and reward conformity and controversy. People have become so concerned with presenting the perfect version of themselves that we've all sort of become caricatures of the same thing, basically just copies of copies screaming into an echo tank while staring at a mirror. It's easy to forget that none of us is perfect, nobody has all the answers, and nothing is as black and white as it seems."

He continues: "I'm certain I'm not alone here, but I'm completely, mentally and emotionally, exhausted by social media. 'FAKE LIVES' is sort of the best way I could express my thoughts about it. Whether you're talking current events, politics, or some influencer flavor-of-the-day content, every piece of information that filters through our feeds seems to come with two very different sets of facts, and context is usually ignored. It's become a place where people can just make up any narrative or persona they want, find followers they can pander to and insulate themselves with, and declare war on anyone who doesn't align with them. The easiest person to lie to is yourself, and once you've got yourself and enough others convinced, it's hard to see reason."

