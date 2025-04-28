Whiskey Myers Reveal New Dates For What We Were Born To Do Tour

(EBM) Following a high-octane performance in front of an at-capacity Stagecoach crowd this past weekend - including a debut of their brand new single, "Time Bomb" - Whiskey Myers announces new dates for their What We Were Born To Do Tour spanning the country throughout 2025. Presales begin tomorrow, April 29, at 10 a.m. local time for Whiskey Myers app users with tickets on sale to the general public this Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local time.
The news follows last week's announcement of Whomp Whack Thunder, the band's highly anticipated seventh studio album set to release Sept. 26 via their own Wiggy Thump Records. Channeling the spirit of classic rock through a modern Southern lens - roaring guitars, thunderous drums and lyrics that cut deep.
Celebrated by POLLSTAR as "an outlier of alt-country with more thrust, Southern cousin of The Black Keys or spiritual grandchild of Waylon and Willie's outlaw country," the genre-defying band will be joined by Bayker Blankenship, Kashus Culpepper, Wade Bowen, Landon Smith, Charles Wesley Godwin, Dexter & The Moonrocks and Colton Bowlin across the slate of new dates - including a special weekend of shows spanning their September album release week.
In addition to the What We Were Born To Do Tour kicking off June 6, Whiskey Myers will also co-headline 15 dates of the Live in 25 Tour with Tedeschi Trucks Band later this year. The six-piece will also headline their own personally curated festivals; the seventh annual Wiggy Thump Festival on May 10 in their hometown of Palestine, Texas and the inaugural Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon" music vacation taking over Miramar Beach, Fla. Nov. 7-9.
Upcoming Whiskey Myers Tour Dates
What We Were Born To Do Tour
* denotes newly added dates
June 6 - Des Moines, Iowa - Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park
June 7 - La Vista, Neb. - The Astro
June 8 - Rapid City, S.D. - The Monument - Summit Arena
June 10 - Bonner, Mont. - KettleHouse Amphitheater
June 12 - Fargo, N.D. - Scheels Arena
June 13 - Prior Lake, Minn. - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel - Mystic Amphitheater
June 14 - Gary, Ind. - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
June 15 - Interlochen, Mich. - Interlochen Center for the Arts - Kresge Auditorium
June 17 - Toledo, Ohio - Toledo Zoo & Aquarium - Amphitheater
June 18 - Huntington, W.V. - Mountain Health Arena
June 20 - Kansas City, Mo. - Starlight Theater
June 23 - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Stage AE
June 25 - Johnson City, Tenn. - Freedom Hall Civic Center
June 26 - Evansville, Ind. - Ford Center
July 17 - Macon, Ga. - Atrium Health Amphitheater
July 18 - Birmingham, Ala. - Coca-Cola Amphitheater
July 19 - Nashville, Tenn. - Ascend Amphitheater
July 20 - Salem, Va. - Salem Civic Center
July 22 - Manteo, N.C. - Roanoke Island Festival Park
July 24 - Charlotte, N.C. - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 25 - Virginia Beach, Va. - Virginia Beach Dome
July 26 - Richmond, Va. - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
July 27 - Cherokee, N.C. - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
Aug. 16 - Highland, Calif. - Yaamava' Theater*
Sept. 18 - Jonesboro, Ark. - First National Bank Arena*
Sept. 19 - Alexandria, La. - Laborde Earles Coliseum*
Sept. 20 - Brandon, Miss. - Brandon Amphitheater*
Sept. 25 - Austin, Texas - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*
Sept. 26 - Oklahoma City, Okla. - Paycom Center*
Sept. 27 - The Woodlands, Texas. - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*
Oct. 9 - Chattanooga, Tenn. - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium*
Oct. 10 - Greensboro, N.C. - White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex*
Live in 25 Tour with Tedeschi Trucks Band
Aug. 7 - Bend, Ore. - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 8 - Bend, Ore. - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 9 - Quincy, Wash. - The Gorge Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 - Berkeley, Calif. - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Aug. 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. - The Greek Theatre
Aug. 15 - Stateline, Nev. - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Aug. 18 - Phoenix, Ariz. - Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug. 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. - Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 23 - Noblesville, Ind. - Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 24 - St. Louis, Mo. - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 28 - Syracuse, N.Y. - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 29 - Vienna, Va. - Wolf Trap
Aug. 30 - Vienna, Va. - Wolf Trap
Sept. 1 - Gilford, N.H. - BankNH Pavilion
Additional Dates
May 10 - Palestine, Texas - Wiggy Thump
June 5 - Clinton, Iowa - Tailgate N' Tallboys
June 21 - Milwaukee, Wisc. - Summerfest
June 27 - South Greenfield, Mo. - Baker-Spain Stampede
Oct. 11 - North Charleston. S.C. - Riverfront Revival Music Festival
Nov. 7-9 - Miramar Beach, Fla. - Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon"
