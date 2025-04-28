Whiskey Myers Reveal New Dates For What We Were Born To Do Tour

(EBM) Following a high-octane performance in front of an at-capacity Stagecoach crowd this past weekend - including a debut of their brand new single, "Time Bomb" - Whiskey Myers announces new dates for their What We Were Born To Do Tour spanning the country throughout 2025. Presales begin tomorrow, April 29, at 10 a.m. local time for Whiskey Myers app users with tickets on sale to the general public this Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

The news follows last week's announcement of Whomp Whack Thunder, the band's highly anticipated seventh studio album set to release Sept. 26 via their own Wiggy Thump Records. Channeling the spirit of classic rock through a modern Southern lens - roaring guitars, thunderous drums and lyrics that cut deep.

Celebrated by POLLSTAR as "an outlier of alt-country with more thrust, Southern cousin of The Black Keys or spiritual grandchild of Waylon and Willie's outlaw country," the genre-defying band will be joined by Bayker Blankenship, Kashus Culpepper, Wade Bowen, Landon Smith, Charles Wesley Godwin, Dexter & The Moonrocks and Colton Bowlin across the slate of new dates - including a special weekend of shows spanning their September album release week.

In addition to the What We Were Born To Do Tour kicking off June 6, Whiskey Myers will also co-headline 15 dates of the Live in 25 Tour with Tedeschi Trucks Band later this year. The six-piece will also headline their own personally curated festivals; the seventh annual Wiggy Thump Festival on May 10 in their hometown of Palestine, Texas and the inaugural Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon" music vacation taking over Miramar Beach, Fla. Nov. 7-9.

Upcoming Whiskey Myers Tour Dates

What We Were Born To Do Tour

* denotes newly added dates

June 6 - Des Moines, Iowa - Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

June 7 - La Vista, Neb. - The Astro

June 8 - Rapid City, S.D. - The Monument - Summit Arena

June 10 - Bonner, Mont. - KettleHouse Amphitheater

June 12 - Fargo, N.D. - Scheels Arena

June 13 - Prior Lake, Minn. - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel - Mystic Amphitheater

June 14 - Gary, Ind. - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

June 15 - Interlochen, Mich. - Interlochen Center for the Arts - Kresge Auditorium

June 17 - Toledo, Ohio - Toledo Zoo & Aquarium - Amphitheater

June 18 - Huntington, W.V. - Mountain Health Arena

June 20 - Kansas City, Mo. - Starlight Theater

June 23 - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Stage AE

June 25 - Johnson City, Tenn. - Freedom Hall Civic Center

June 26 - Evansville, Ind. - Ford Center

July 17 - Macon, Ga. - Atrium Health Amphitheater

July 18 - Birmingham, Ala. - Coca-Cola Amphitheater

July 19 - Nashville, Tenn. - Ascend Amphitheater

July 20 - Salem, Va. - Salem Civic Center

July 22 - Manteo, N.C. - Roanoke Island Festival Park

July 24 - Charlotte, N.C. - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 25 - Virginia Beach, Va. - Virginia Beach Dome

July 26 - Richmond, Va. - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

July 27 - Cherokee, N.C. - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort

Aug. 16 - Highland, Calif. - Yaamava' Theater*

Sept. 18 - Jonesboro, Ark. - First National Bank Arena*

Sept. 19 - Alexandria, La. - Laborde Earles Coliseum*

Sept. 20 - Brandon, Miss. - Brandon Amphitheater*

Sept. 25 - Austin, Texas - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*

Sept. 26 - Oklahoma City, Okla. - Paycom Center*

Sept. 27 - The Woodlands, Texas. - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

Oct. 9 - Chattanooga, Tenn. - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium*

Oct. 10 - Greensboro, N.C. - White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex*

Live in 25 Tour with Tedeschi Trucks Band

Aug. 7 - Bend, Ore. - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 8 - Bend, Ore. - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 9 - Quincy, Wash. - The Gorge Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 - Berkeley, Calif. - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Aug. 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. - The Greek Theatre

Aug. 15 - Stateline, Nev. - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Aug. 18 - Phoenix, Ariz. - Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug. 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. - Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 23 - Noblesville, Ind. - Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 24 - St. Louis, Mo. - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 28 - Syracuse, N.Y. - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 29 - Vienna, Va. - Wolf Trap

Aug. 30 - Vienna, Va. - Wolf Trap

Sept. 1 - Gilford, N.H. - BankNH Pavilion

Additional Dates

May 10 - Palestine, Texas - Wiggy Thump

June 5 - Clinton, Iowa - Tailgate N' Tallboys

June 21 - Milwaukee, Wisc. - Summerfest

June 27 - South Greenfield, Mo. - Baker-Spain Stampede

Oct. 11 - North Charleston. S.C. - Riverfront Revival Music Festival

Nov. 7-9 - Miramar Beach, Fla. - Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon"

