BANKS Shares 'Stay' Video

(BT) BANKS unveils the music video to her song "Stay," which is included on her recently released fifth studio album entitled Off With Her Head via ADA Worldwide, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music Group.

The stunning "Stay" music video perfectly captures the essence and vulnerability of the soulful yet emotional track (Click HERE to watch). Off With Her Head comes off the heels of BANKS' 10-year anniversary celebration of her debut album Goddess for which she released an acoustic version of the iconic album entitled Goddess: Unplugged and completed a sold-out four-continent tour where she played special live intimate shows in London, New York, Los Angeles, and Melbourne, Australia.

Off With Her Head features previous singles "I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend" featuring Doechii, "Best Friends," her most recent single, "Love Is Unkind," the much-anticipated track "Delulu," and "Meddle In The Mold."

