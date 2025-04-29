.

BANKS Shares 'Stay' Video

04-29-2025
BANKS Shares 'Stay' Video

(BT) BANKS unveils the music video to her song "Stay," which is included on her recently released fifth studio album entitled Off With Her Head via ADA Worldwide, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music Group.

The stunning "Stay" music video perfectly captures the essence and vulnerability of the soulful yet emotional track (Click HERE to watch). Off With Her Head comes off the heels of BANKS' 10-year anniversary celebration of her debut album Goddess for which she released an acoustic version of the iconic album entitled Goddess: Unplugged and completed a sold-out four-continent tour where she played special live intimate shows in London, New York, Los Angeles, and Melbourne, Australia.

Off With Her Head features previous singles "I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend" featuring Doechii, "Best Friends," her most recent single, "Love Is Unkind," the much-anticipated track "Delulu," and "Meddle In The Mold."

Related Stories
BANKS Shares 'Stay' Video

Roger Street Friedman Shares 'Banks of the Brazos' Video

Outer Banks Star Madison Bailey Shares New Single 'Honestly'

Stream BANKS' New Single 'Best Friends'

Banks Releases 'I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend' Featuring Doechii

News > BANKS

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Alarm's Mike Peters Loses His Battle With Cancer- Metallica Announce Load Remastered Limited Edition Box Set- Halestorm Announce 'Everest' Album- more

Ghost Forced To Cancel Show- Bad Company Leads Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025- Watch Sammy Hagar's 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight' Video- more

Day In Country

Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery Launching Two For The Road Tour- Jon Pardi Launches HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD Album & Tour- more

-
Day In Pop

HAIM Announce North American I Quit Tour- BANKS Shares 'Stay' Video- Ken Carson Launching The Lord of Chaos Tour- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland

Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana

It's International Jazz Month

Eluveitie - Anv

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash

Latest News

The Alarm's Mike Peters Loses His Battle With Cancer

Metallica Announce Load Remastered Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set

Halestorm Announce 'Everest' Album And Tour

Eddie Vedder And Earthlings And Hozier Lead Ohana Festival Lineup

DOWN Go Nuclear With New Record Deal

Bowling For Soup Announce Warped Or Bust US Tour

John Fogerty Celebrated at American Music Honors with Induction by Bruce Springsteen

Watch Stereolab's 'Melodie Is A Wound' Visualizer