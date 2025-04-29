Beast In Black Unleashes 'Enter The Behelit' For Diablo

(SSP) Diablo, the critically acclaimed franchise that defined the Action RPG genre; acclaimed manga, Berserk; and Finnish heavy metal band, Beast In Black, who have collaborated to launch an exclusive track 'Enter The Behelit.' Releasing on limited-edition vinyl and worldwide digital distribution, a music video debuts today as well to mark the unleashing of this unholy event.

The crossover event with Berserk - the beloved, classic manga written and illustrated by Kentaro Miura - will take place in Diablo IV and its mobile instillation, Diablo Immortal, beginning May 6 and May 1 respectively. Both Diablo and Berserk explore themes of good versus evil against a backdrop of terrifying darkness, making this crossover a perfect match for fans.

The limited-edition maxi single will feature a brand-new song 'Enter The Behelit' from BEAST IN BLACK, inspired by Berserk and produced exclusively for the game, as well as remastered versions of fan favourite tracks 'Die By The Blade' from the album From Hell With Love, and 'The Fifth Angel' from the band's debut album, Berserker. With many songs taking inspiration from Berserk story and characters, the Finnish heavy metal band's music often reflects the undercurrents of struggle, fighting against overwhelming odds, and battling inner demons - themes that are prevalent in the games of the Diablo franchise.

Two hundred maxi singles have been lathe cut on black and red marbled vinyl and feature artwork from Diablo IV and Diablo Immortal, all created hand in hand the Diablo art team and the Berserk IP holders. The front of the vinyl heroes Diablo IV, while the back features key art from Diablo Immortal. The vinyl also includes a turntable zoetrope slipmat, band stickers, behind the scenes negative photos and concept art from the Diablo IV development team behind the Berserk partnership.

"The essence that swells in boundless volumes from the juxtaposition of light and darkness, angels and demons, good and evil, the carnal and the spiritual, is the key that seamlessly binds together the aesthetics and narratives of Diablo, Berserk and Beast In Black'', said Anton Kabanen, guitarist and songwriter on BEAST IN BLACK.

"To somewhat poetically reflect on this extraordinary yet congruous collaboration I can say it feels almost as if this newborn and destined-to-be trinity has been designed by the God Hand itself. On behalf of Beast In Black's team I express our sincerest gratitude to the dedicated teams at Blizzard, Berserk and Nuclear Blast. Thank you for making this happen. And finally, my individual acknowledgement and bottomless gratitude goes - as always - to Kentaro Miura''.

'Enter The Behelit' is accompanied by a bespoke video from award winning director, Katri Ilona Koppanen, who also directed the music videos for BEAST IN BLACK tracks: 'Moonlight Rendezvous', 'Hardcore', 'Power Of The Beast' and 'One Night In Tokyo'. The exclusive video features an animated trailer, inspired by Diablo and Berserk and incorporates the band's love of the manga and gothic art of Diablo, bringing the story of 'Enter The Behelit' to life.

Shot in Helsinki, Finland, the music video will also receive a behind the scenes making of video showcassing the collision of the dark worlds of Diablo x Berserk, with the support of Beast in Black.

Diablo IV Season 8: Belial's Return, will launch on 29th April and heralds the return of Belial, one of Diablo's Great Evils, and marks the continuation of Diablo's dark storytelling in the form of challenging boss fights and even greater spoils.

For the month of May, Diablo players will have the chance to slaughter demons donning iconic Berserk-themed cosmetics. to date and incredible in-game content.

In Diablo IV, this includes the Berserker armour for the Barbarian, Skull Knight skin for the Necromancer, as well as the "Chimimoryo" as an in-game pet. Additional items can also be earned through gameplay or for purchase in the in-game shop.

In Diablo Immortal, players will be able to gear up in Guts' Berserker armour or Griffith's incarnated armour, play alongside a Golem as a familiar, and even face off against iconic characters from the Manga series. The crossover includes a boss fight with Nosferatu Zodd, one of the most formidable foes of the Berserk series, an eclipse inspired Survivor's Bane mini-game and Griffith and Guts inspired cosmetics for every class of the game.

