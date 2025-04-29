Bowling For Soup Announce Warped Or Bust US Tour

(RPR) Bowling For Soup have a huge 2025 coming up. They're so excited that they "couldn't wait for the Summer at The Warped Tour"; they've had heavy involvement announcing various bands for this years comeback of the event, they're playing some of the dates themselves, they went and covered one of the most iconic songs ever to be heard across Warped Tour stages over the years - Blink 182's The Rock Show.
With "BFS" playing Warped Tour Orlando in November, that seemed like a great reason to put a tour together, so that is exactly what Bowling For Soup have done.
They will hit the road with their good friends The Dollyrots and Don't Panic in support for a week of shows in November, which culminates with their appearance at Warped Tour Orlando. The full list of shows is as follows:
Bowling For Soup - Warped Or Bust November 2025 US Tour Dates
Nov 6th - New Orleans, Louisiana
Nov 7th - Huntsville, Alabama
Nov 8th - Little Rock, Arkansas
Nov 9th - Knoxville, Tennesee
Nov 11th - Asheville, North Carolina
Nov 12th - Jacksonville, Florida
Nov 16th - Warped Tour Orlando
