DOWN Go Nuclear With New Record Deal

(NBR) Legendary heavy metal supergroup DOWN - featuring vocalist Philip H. Anselmo, guitarists Pepper Keenan and Kirk Windstein, drummer Jimmy Bower, and bassist Pat Bruders - is pleased to announce their official signing with Nuclear Blast Records! The band is currently in the final stages of recording their long-awaited new full-length, slated for release in 2026.

In a collective statement, Nuclear Blast comments, "Nuclear Blast is proud to be in the trenches with NOLA legends DOWN as their partner in their long overdue return to the metal world. In addition, we are excited to bring some of their key past catalog releases back into the spotlight, especially on the vinyl side. There are so many longtime DOWN fans at Nuclear Blast who are excited to be working with one of their all-time favorite bands. 2026 can't come soon enough!"

Adds the band: "It's good to sign with Nuclear Blast Records. It's a good label home and we're ready to make some awesome recordings!" - Philip H. Anselmo

"Having already been a part of the Nuclear Blast family with Corrosion Of Conformity, it is an honor and a privilege to be here as well with my brothers in DOWN. The team at Nuclear Blast is a well-oiled machine and you can definitely tell they love what they do. We are in the right place." - Pepper Keenan

"Nuclear Blast is a great label that put out some excellent records. It's an honor to have them work our jams!" - Jimmy Bower

Updates on new DOWN music will be unveiled in the months to come. In the meantime, don't miss DOWN when they headline night one of this year's edition of the Milwaukee Metal Fest.

