Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery Launching Two For The Road Tour

(BBR) Raising a toast to some of the biggest Country smashes of the past decade, Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery are joining forces for their co-headlining Two For The Road Tour, announcing a dozen special shows in the fall.

Tickets for the DUSTIN LYNCH AND SCOTTY MCCREERY: TWO FOR THE ROAD TOUR are available via an exclusive fan presale (including VIP Packages) beginning on Wednesday (4/30) at 10 a.m. local time, and continuing through Thursday (5/1) at 10 p.m. local time. The tour's public on-sale begins Friday (5/2) at 10 a.m. local time. To purchase tickets, visit Lynch and McCreery's websites.

The TWO FOR THE ROAD TOUR kicks off November 6 in Saginaw, MI, and will feature 12 hit-heavy stops across the U.S. Stretching from Portland, ME, to Tupelo, MS, the run is scheduled to wrap December 6 in Duluth, MN, with two of Country's most electrifying talents supported by Walker Montgomery and Sons of Habit (who will appear on select dates).

CO-HEADLINING DATES OF DUSTIN LYNCH AND SCOTTY MCCREERY: TWO FOR THE ROAD TOUR

NOVEMBER

6 | Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center*

7 | Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena*

8 | Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center*

13 | Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena*

14 | Reading, PA - Santander Arena*

15 | Canton, OH - Canton Memorial Civic Center*

20 | Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Coliseum+

21 | Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena+

22 | Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena+

DECEMBER

4 | Ralston, NE - Liberty First Credit Union Arena+

5 | Fargo, ND - SCHEELS Arena+

6 | Duluth, MN - AMSOIL Arena+

* Walker Montgomery

+ Sons of Habit

