.

Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery Launching Two For The Road Tour

04-29-2025
Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery Launching Two For The Road Tour

(BBR) Raising a toast to some of the biggest Country smashes of the past decade, Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery are joining forces for their co-headlining Two For The Road Tour, announcing a dozen special shows in the fall.

Tickets for the DUSTIN LYNCH AND SCOTTY MCCREERY: TWO FOR THE ROAD TOUR are available via an exclusive fan presale (including VIP Packages) beginning on Wednesday (4/30) at 10 a.m. local time, and continuing through Thursday (5/1) at 10 p.m. local time. The tour's public on-sale begins Friday (5/2) at 10 a.m. local time. To purchase tickets, visit Lynch and McCreery's websites.

The TWO FOR THE ROAD TOUR kicks off November 6 in Saginaw, MI, and will feature 12 hit-heavy stops across the U.S. Stretching from Portland, ME, to Tupelo, MS, the run is scheduled to wrap December 6 in Duluth, MN, with two of Country's most electrifying talents supported by Walker Montgomery and Sons of Habit (who will appear on select dates).

CO-HEADLINING DATES OF DUSTIN LYNCH AND SCOTTY MCCREERY: TWO FOR THE ROAD TOUR

NOVEMBER
6 | Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center*
7 | Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena*
8 | Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center*
13 | Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena*
14 | Reading, PA - Santander Arena*
15 | Canton, OH - Canton Memorial Civic Center*
20 | Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Coliseum+
21 | Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena+
22 | Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena+

DECEMBER
4 | Ralston, NE - Liberty First Credit Union Arena+
5 | Fargo, ND - SCHEELS Arena+
6 | Duluth, MN - AMSOIL Arena+

* Walker Montgomery
+ Sons of Habit

Related Stories
Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery Launching Two For The Road Tour

Dustin Lynch Announces Las Vegas Club Set Residency

Dustin Lynch And Friends Benefit Concert A Success

Dustin Lynch Celebrates Chart-Topping Career Milestone During Broadway Blowout

Dustin Lynch And Jelly Roll Drive 'Chevrolet' To No. 1

News > Dustin Lynch

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Alarm's Mike Peters Loses His Battle With Cancer- Metallica Announce Load Remastered Limited Edition Box Set- Halestorm Announce 'Everest' Album- more

Ghost Forced To Cancel Show- Bad Company Leads Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025- Watch Sammy Hagar's 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight' Video- more

Day In Country

Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery Launching Two For The Road Tour- Jon Pardi Launches HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD Album & Tour- more

-
Day In Pop

HAIM Announce North American I Quit Tour- BANKS Shares 'Stay' Video- Ken Carson Launching The Lord of Chaos Tour- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland

Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana

It's International Jazz Month

Eluveitie - Anv

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash

Latest News

The Alarm's Mike Peters Loses His Battle With Cancer

Metallica Announce Load Remastered Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set

Halestorm Announce 'Everest' Album And Tour

Eddie Vedder And Earthlings And Hozier Lead Ohana Festival Lineup

DOWN Go Nuclear With New Record Deal

Bowling For Soup Announce Warped Or Bust US Tour

John Fogerty Celebrated at American Music Honors with Induction by Bruce Springsteen

Watch Stereolab's 'Melodie Is A Wound' Visualizer