Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery Launching Two For The Road Tour

(BBR) Raising a toast to some of the biggest Country smashes of the past decade, Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery are joining forces for their co-headlining Two For The Road Tour, announcing a dozen special shows in the fall.
Tickets for the DUSTIN LYNCH AND SCOTTY MCCREERY: TWO FOR THE ROAD TOUR are available via an exclusive fan presale (including VIP Packages) beginning on Wednesday (4/30) at 10 a.m. local time, and continuing through Thursday (5/1) at 10 p.m. local time. The tour's public on-sale begins Friday (5/2) at 10 a.m. local time. To purchase tickets, visit Lynch and McCreery's websites.
The TWO FOR THE ROAD TOUR kicks off November 6 in Saginaw, MI, and will feature 12 hit-heavy stops across the U.S. Stretching from Portland, ME, to Tupelo, MS, the run is scheduled to wrap December 6 in Duluth, MN, with two of Country's most electrifying talents supported by Walker Montgomery and Sons of Habit (who will appear on select dates).
CO-HEADLINING DATES OF DUSTIN LYNCH AND SCOTTY MCCREERY: TWO FOR THE ROAD TOUR
NOVEMBER
6 | Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center*
7 | Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena*
8 | Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center*
13 | Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena*
14 | Reading, PA - Santander Arena*
15 | Canton, OH - Canton Memorial Civic Center*
20 | Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Coliseum+
21 | Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena+
22 | Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena+
DECEMBER
4 | Ralston, NE - Liberty First Credit Union Arena+
5 | Fargo, ND - SCHEELS Arena+
6 | Duluth, MN - AMSOIL Arena+
* Walker Montgomery
+ Sons of Habit
Dustin Lynch Announces Las Vegas Club Set Residency
Dustin Lynch And Friends Benefit Concert A Success
Dustin Lynch Celebrates Chart-Topping Career Milestone During Broadway Blowout
Dustin Lynch And Jelly Roll Drive 'Chevrolet' To No. 1
The Alarm's Mike Peters Loses His Battle With Cancer- Metallica Announce Load Remastered Limited Edition Box Set- Halestorm Announce 'Everest' Album- more
Ghost Forced To Cancel Show- Bad Company Leads Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025- Watch Sammy Hagar's 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight' Video- more
Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery Launching Two For The Road Tour- Jon Pardi Launches HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD Album & Tour- more
HAIM Announce North American I Quit Tour- BANKS Shares 'Stay' Video- Ken Carson Launching The Lord of Chaos Tour- more
Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland
Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash
The Alarm's Mike Peters Loses His Battle With Cancer
Metallica Announce Load Remastered Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set
Halestorm Announce 'Everest' Album And Tour
Eddie Vedder And Earthlings And Hozier Lead Ohana Festival Lineup
DOWN Go Nuclear With New Record Deal
Bowling For Soup Announce Warped Or Bust US Tour
John Fogerty Celebrated at American Music Honors with Induction by Bruce Springsteen
Watch Stereolab's 'Melodie Is A Wound' Visualizer