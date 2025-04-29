Gretchen Wilson Joins New CBS Show THE ROAD As 'Tour Manager'

(CE) GRAMMY Award winner and accomplished country music artist Gretchen Wilson joins THE ROAD in the special role of "tour manager" for the music competition show that will be launching this fall on CBS.

As "tour manager," Wilson will provide support and guidance to the emerging musicians while they make their way across America, ensuring the tour's success while sharing her own expertise and experiences on the road as a touring artist.

Wilson also takes to the stage to deliver a performance of her own as part of the show. "Stepping into the role of 'tour manager' for THE ROAD has allowed me to take everything I've learned over all of my years of touring and pour it right back into these emerging musicians. Helping them sharpen their talents to capture the attention of these crowds across America, and guiding them through the real and raw grind of life on the road, has been a highlight of my career," says Wilson. "Working with Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Taylor Sheridan and the rest of the team and our incredible crew was absolutely amazing. It was an honor to be a part of this team and I can't wait for the world to watch!"

THE ROAD is set to premiere in fall 2025 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

