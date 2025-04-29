HAIM Announce North American I Quit Tour

() 4x GRAMMY-nominated Southern California rock trio HAIM announced they will embark on the "I quit tour" this Fall, with dates starting in North America in early September. The tour, in support of the band's upcoming fourth studio album I quit - out June 20th (Columbia Records) - will see the sisters play 23 cities in North America and 7 cities across the UK. North America dates kick off in Philadelphia, PA at TD Pavilion at the Mann on September 4th and end October 11th in Santa Barbara, CA at Santa Barbara Bowl. HAIM will begin the UK leg of "I quit tour" on October 24th in Nottingham at Motorpoint Arena and wrap up on October 31st in Glasgow at OVO Hydro.

Anticipation for HAIM's upcoming album I quit has been growing rapidly as the band have just released their new single and video "Down to be wrong." Rolling Stone called the track "a slow-burning rocker of supreme self-preservation in the wake of heartbreak - one that quietly simmers in the verses, and builds to a cathartic release of reflections," while Paste describes it as "anthemic pop resilience" and The Independent raves "Haim are glorious on 'Down to Be Wrong'". This comes on the heels of releasing lead single "Relationships" and album track "Everybody's trying to figure me out." Upon the release of "Everybody's trying to figure me out," Consequence declared, "HAIM kick off single girl summer," while Uproxx said the track, "unravels a people pleasing panic attack," and Clash declared it, "leads into HAIM's new era...tune in now."

The "I quit tour" marks a return to headlining iconic venues like Madison Square Garden in NYC and London's The O2 which the band played on their acclaimed 2022 "One More Haim Tour." Yesterday HAIM delivered an incredible performance at Jazz Fest in New Orleans just after playing two surprise, sold-out shows for fans at The Bellwether in LA. HAIM are scheduled to perform at Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona, Spain on June 6th and in Portugal on June 14th. Renowned for their electric and energetic live performances, HAIM have toured the world playing headlining shows and festival stages including Glastonbury, Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and more.

