Halestorm Announce 'Everest' Album And Tour

(AW) Halestorm, the GRAMMY-winning band initially formed by siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale with guitarist Joe Hottinger and bassist Josh Smith, have announced Everest, their sixth studio album out August 8 on Atlantic Records. Today the band also announced the "nEVEREST Duality tour," a US/Canada tour this fall with Lindsey Stirling and supported by Apocalyptica. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 2 at 10 AM local time.

Last week, the band offered a glimpse of Everest with "Darkness Always Wins," the first song to be revealed from the upcoming collection. The song teases an album, produced by GRAMMY winner Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell), that dives deeply, both lyrically and sonically, into the band's mountainous climb over the last couple decades.

"Our album Everest is a story of our journey as a band, full of beautiful endings and new beginnings," says Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale. "We weave a tangled web of melancholy, frustration, anger and the vast purgatory of love and love lost. It is a rollercoaster of epic musical detours, great songwriting and completely unhinged twists and turns. Everest is an auditory representation of the 4 pillars of Halestorm. Let us reintroduce ourselves and invite you into our world...if you dare."

Rolling Stone said of "Darkness Always Wins," "What the song has going for is its catchy, brooding, and dramatic in all the ways we love Halestorm songs to be," and Revolver noted "The arrangement remains lean even as the amps begin to crank into the red, though 'Darkness Always Wins' still sports some exquisite minor-key melodicism, a metal-chunked bridge, loud-as-hell requiem bells and a classically rippin' rock guitar solo."

"Darkness Always Wins" impacts at Active Rock radio this week, but already debuted as the "Greatest Gainer" at the format with early airplay last week.

The newly announced nEVEREST tour follows an epic run first supporting Iron Maiden in Europe and dates with Volbeat in the US with a one night-only-performance at Black Sabbath's final show in Birmingham, England.

MAY

15 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville (festival date)

17 - Ocean City, MD - Boardwalk Rock (festival date)

27 and 28 - Budapest - Sportarena (supporting Iron Maiden)

31 - Prague, Czechia - Letany Airport (supporting Iron Maiden)

JUNE

1 - Bratislava, Slovakia - O'Nepelu Arena (supporting Iron Maiden)

3 - Leipzig, Saxony - Felsenkeller Leipzig (headline date)

5 - Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Rocks (festival date)

7 - Stavanger, Norway - Viking Stadium (supporting Iron Maiden)

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena (supporting Iron Maiden)

12 and 13 - Stockholm, Sweden - 3Arena (supporting Iron Maiden)

16 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympic Stadium (supporting Iron Maiden)

18 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas (headline date)

19 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium Riga (headline date)

23 - Lille, France - Aeronef (headline date)

25 - Dublin, Ireland - Malahide Castle (supporting Iron Maiden)

28 - London, UK - London Stadium (supporting Iron Maiden)

JULY

1 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks (headline date)

2 - Eindhoven - Effenaar (headline date)

5 - Birmingham, UK - Villa Park (supporting Black Sabbath)

17 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena (supporting Volbeat)

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (supporting Volbeat)

21 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre (supporting Volbeat)

22 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheatre (supporting Volbeat)

24 - Wheatland, CA - Kia Forum (supporting Volbeat)

26 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (supporting Volbeat)

28 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (supporting Volbeat)

29 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall (supporting Volbeat)

31 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP (supporting Volbeat)

AUGUST

2 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater (supporting Volbeat)

3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (supporting Volbeat)

4 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (supporting Volbeat)

6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion (supporting Volbeat)

7 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live (supporting Volbeat)

9 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (supporting Volbeat)

10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center (supporting Volbeat)

12 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater (supporting Volbeat)

13 - Gilford, NH - Bank NH Pavilion (supporting Volbeat)

14 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center (supporting Volbeat)

16 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center (supporting Volbeat)

17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center (supporting Volbeat)

19 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Center (supporting Volbeat)

21 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center (supporting Volbeat)

22 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre (supporting Volbeat)

23 - Marshfield, WI - Central Wisconsin State Fair (headline date)

SEPTEMBER

11 - Salem, VA - Salem Civic Center (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

12 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

14 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

16 - Syracuse, NY - Upstate Medical University Arena at the Oncenter (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

18 - Laval, QC - Place Bell (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

21 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

23 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

24 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

26 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Amphitheater (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

27 - Duluth, MN - AMSOIL Arena (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

29 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

OCTOBER

1 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

2 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

4 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

5 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

7 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

8 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

10 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

11 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena (co-bill w/ Lindsey Stirling, with Apocalyptica)

22 - Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof (with Bloodywood)

23 - Oberhausen, DE - Turbinehalle 2 (with Bloodywood)

25 - Hamburg, DE - Inselpark Arena (with Bloodywood)

27 - Stockholm SE - Fållan (with Bloodywood)

28 - Copenhagen, DK - The Grey Hall (with Bloodywood)

30 - Warsaw, PL - COS Torwar (with Bloodywood)

NOVEMBER

1 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle (with Bloodywood)

3 - Prague, CZ - Lucerna Velky Sal (with Bloodywood)

5 - Vienna, AT - Gasometer (with Bloodywood)

6 - Budapest, HU - Barba Negra (with Bloodywood)

8 - Munich, DE - Zenith (with Bloodywood)

9 - Zurich, CH - Komplex457 (with Bloodywood)

11 - Milan, IT - Alcatraz (with Bloodywood)

12 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz 1 (with Bloodywood)

14 - Pamplona, ES - Totem (with Bloodywood)

15 - Madrid, ES - La Riviera (with Bloodywood)

17 - Paris, FR - Olympia (with Bloodywood)

18 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live (with Bloodywood)

20 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena (with Bloodywood, Kelsy Karter & The Heroines)

21 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro (with Bloodywood, Kelsy Karter & The Heroines)

23 - Birmingham, UK - bp pulse LIVE (with Bloodywood, Kelsy Karter & The Heroines)

24 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena (with Bloodywood, Kelsy Karter & The Heroines)

26 - London, UK - O2 Arena (with Bloodywood, Kelsy Karter & The Heroines)

