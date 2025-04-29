John Fogerty Celebrated at American Music Honors with Induction by Bruce Springsteen

(SFM) American music icon John Fogerty had a big weekend. On Saturday, April 26, the Grammy winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee was celebrated at the American Music Honors, presented by the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music at Monmouth University in NJ.
The special evening - hosted by Brian Williams and created to celebrate artists who have demonstrated artistic excellence, creative integrity, and a longstanding commitment to the value of music within national consciousness - featured multiple performances by Fogerty including his indelible hits "Bad Moon Rising," "Proud Mary," and "Fortunate Son." Bruce Springsteen shared the stage with Fogerty for those performances, and delivered his induction speech, calling him "the Hank Williams of our generation" adding that "People ask what songs I wish I'd written. My answer? John Fogerty's entire catalog."
Fogerty's appearance at the American Music Honors followed a headlining set at New Orleans Jazz Fest on April 24, which hometown paper The Times Picayune hailed as a "home run" in a front-page rave review. With his sons Shane and Tyler as part of his band, the soon-to-be 80-year-old performed his classic hits that continue to shape the sound of American music today. As Gambit New Orleans put it in their review, "The legendary singer-songwriter was all smiles and energy on stage... It's impossible to overstate the importance of Fogerty to rock music."
Next up, Fogerty will celebrate his 80th birthday with a two-night run at NYC's Beacon Theatre on May 28 (his actual birthday) and May 29. The performances will reflect on six decades of music while casting an eye to the future, and adding a few surprises for good measure. Tickets are on sale now.
In June, Fogerty will return to Glastonbury for his first performance at the legendary festival in nearly twenty years. On July 6, he will headline the Hollywood Bowl, with more exciting news to be announced soon
