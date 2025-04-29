.

Jon Pardi Launches HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD Album & Tour

(The GreenRoom) Jon Pardi kicked off his HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD TOUR this past weekend, "bringing the party" (Us Weekly) and packed crowds to Lubbock, TX and Las Cruces, NM with support from Corey Kent, Kassi Ashton.

Known for his signature blend of classic twang and modern country swagger, Pardi delivered an unforgettable, high-energy performance filled with boot-stomping anthems and fan-favorite hits.

Pardi's dynamic setlist spanned his impressive career, including crowd-pleasers like "Heartache Medication," "Head Over Boots," and new songs, including current Top 25 single "Friday Night Heartbreaker" and "Boots Off."

Adding to the larger-than-life energy of the night, the stage featured a full-scale production complete with pyro blasts, cryo effects, and a custom honkytonk-inspired set that brought the "high-octane, neo-traditional country sound" (Billboard) to life.

The recently extended tour features a combination of special guests Corey Kent, Kassi Ashton, Jake Worthington, and Colby Acuff on select shows (check local listings). A portion of ticket sale proceeds from the tour benefit the newly established Starlight Fund. Founded with his wife, Summer Pardi, the Starlight Fund supports organizations dedicated to providing opportunities and resources specific to young people in need that are pursuing a path in the trades, agriculture and construction.

