Jon Pardi Launches HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD Album & Tour

(The GreenRoom) Jon Pardi kicked off his HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD TOUR this past weekend, "bringing the party" (Us Weekly) and packed crowds to Lubbock, TX and Las Cruces, NM with support from Corey Kent, Kassi Ashton.
Known for his signature blend of classic twang and modern country swagger, Pardi delivered an unforgettable, high-energy performance filled with boot-stomping anthems and fan-favorite hits.
Pardi's dynamic setlist spanned his impressive career, including crowd-pleasers like "Heartache Medication," "Head Over Boots," and new songs, including current Top 25 single "Friday Night Heartbreaker" and "Boots Off."
Adding to the larger-than-life energy of the night, the stage featured a full-scale production complete with pyro blasts, cryo effects, and a custom honkytonk-inspired set that brought the "high-octane, neo-traditional country sound" (Billboard) to life.
The recently extended tour features a combination of special guests Corey Kent, Kassi Ashton, Jake Worthington, and Colby Acuff on select shows (check local listings). A portion of ticket sale proceeds from the tour benefit the newly established Starlight Fund. Founded with his wife, Summer Pardi, the Starlight Fund supports organizations dedicated to providing opportunities and resources specific to young people in need that are pursuing a path in the trades, agriculture and construction.
Jon Pardi Expands Honkytonk Hollywood Tour
Stream Jon Pardi's 'Honkytonk Hollywood'
Jon Pardi Shares Performance Video For New Song 'She Drives Away'
Jon Pardi Announces 'Honkytonk Hollywood' Album With Title Song
The Alarm's Mike Peters Loses His Battle With Cancer- Metallica Announce Load Remastered Limited Edition Box Set- Halestorm Announce 'Everest' Album- more
Ghost Forced To Cancel Show- Bad Company Leads Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025- Watch Sammy Hagar's 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight' Video- more
Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery Launching Two For The Road Tour- Jon Pardi Launches HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD Album & Tour- more
HAIM Announce North American I Quit Tour- BANKS Shares 'Stay' Video- Ken Carson Launching The Lord of Chaos Tour- more
Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland
Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash
The Alarm's Mike Peters Loses His Battle With Cancer
Metallica Announce Load Remastered Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set
Halestorm Announce 'Everest' Album And Tour
Eddie Vedder And Earthlings And Hozier Lead Ohana Festival Lineup
DOWN Go Nuclear With New Record Deal
Bowling For Soup Announce Warped Or Bust US Tour
John Fogerty Celebrated at American Music Honors with Induction by Bruce Springsteen
Watch Stereolab's 'Melodie Is A Wound' Visualizer