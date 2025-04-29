Ken Carson Launching The Lord of Chaos Tour

(ICLG) Ken Carson announces "The Lord of Chaos" arena tour in support of his new album More Chaos, which just earned him his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200. A major milestone for the Atlanta-born artist, the project marks his biggest debut to date.

The North American tour, presented by Live Nation, will kick off in Boston and hit 29 cities, including stops at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, Chicago's Credit Union 1 Arena, Los Angeles' Kia Forum, Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, before wrapping with a hometown show at Atlanta's State Farm Arena.

More Chaos was released on April 11th and marks a bold continuation and evolution of the style Ken introduced on A Great Chaos, a revolutionary blend of rap, punk, and electronic music he simply defines as "chaos." This album is Carson's first top 10 entry on the Billboard 200 and follows two previously charted titles: the critically acclaimed, A Great Chaos (which debuted No. 11 in 2023) and X (No. 115, 2022). In addition to topping the Billboard 200, More Chaos claimed the No. 1 spot on Apple Music's All-Genre chart, Spotify's Global and U.S. charts, and HITS Top 50, amassing over 21 million streams on release day alone. Ken recorded most of the album while on his last 80-date tour, finishing it during a marathon of sessions in Los Angeles.

More Chaos features production from his trusted circle, including Starboy, Lil 88, F1LTHY, Outtatown, Lucian, and legion, among others. On release night, Ken surprised fans with a bonus track: "Off The Meter," the first-ever official Opium link-up, bringing together Ken, Playboi Carti, and Destroy Lonely for a landmark moment in the label's history.

Tue Jul 29 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Fri Aug 01 - Philadelphia, PA - Liacouras Center

Sun Aug 03 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Wed Aug 06 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Sat Aug 09 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Tue Aug 12 - Cleveland, OH - Wolstein Center

Wed Aug 13 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Fri Aug 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Fishers Event Center

Sat Aug 16 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena

Sun Aug 17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Tue Aug 19 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

Fri Aug 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Plaza

Sun Aug 24 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Wed Aug 27 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Fri Aug 29 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

Sat Aug 30 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed Sep 03 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Fri Sep 05 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Sun Sep 07 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 09 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 11 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Sat Sep 13 - Austin, TX - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Sun Sep 14 - Houston, TX - Fort Bend Epicenter

Tues Sep 16 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center

Wed Sep 17 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

Thu Sep 18 - Miami, FL - Factory Town

Sun Sep 21 - Charlotte, NC - Bojangles' Coliseum

Mon Sep 22 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Tue Sep 23 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

