Maddox Batson Announces 'I Need A Truck Tour'

(EBM) As a year of exponential growth continues, rising country sensation Maddox Batson announces the headlining I Need A Truck Tour - adding more than two-dozen dates to his busy fall schedule.
Tickets are available via exclusive artist presale beginning today at 1 p.m. local time, while venue and local-market presales open tomorrow (4/30) at 1 p.m. local time, followed by an exclusive Spotify presale beginning Thursday (5/1) at 1 p.m. local. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday (5/2) at 1 p.m. local time the same day his deluxe EP, First Dance (The After Party) drops featuring "I Need A Truck" via Warner Records.
"It's wild to be 15 and releasing a song about the anticipation of my first truck at the same time I'm announcing a tour - my family is good about reminding me to live in the moment and really take it all in, and I promise you I am," shares the multi-instrumentalist. "The band and I had the best time on the Road to Indio Tour and this last weekend at Stagecoach was sick - I was there just one year before as a fan in the crowd for Jelly Roll, so to play a tour that wrapped with a set there was a dream come true. As long as y'all keep showing up, so will we - we have the best fans in the world!"
Kicking off on September 7 in Richmond, Virginia, the I Need A Truck Tour will feature 29 dates across the U.S., with stops stretching from Orlando, Florida, to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and beyond. The extensive trek will include shows in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (at House of Blues), Kansas City, Missouri (at The Truman), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (at Brooklyn Bowl), Boston, Massachusetts (House of Blues) and many more, before wrapping with a homecoming show on November 2 in Birmingham, Alabama (at Avondale Brewing Company).
All along the way, fans will be treated to electrifying performances from one of Country's brightest young stars, who represents the start of a new creative generation.
"Come out and we'll all have X's on our hands at Avondale," he says, in closing!
Dates and venues for Maddox Batson's I Need A Truck Tour:
September 7 - Richmond, Virginia @ The National
September 14 - Oxford, MS @ The Lyric
September 17 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
September 19 - Jacksonville, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
September 20 - LaGrange, GA @ Sweetland Amphitheater
September 21 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
September 23 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate
September 24 - Greenville, NC @ State Theatre
September 26 - Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall
September 27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
September 28 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
September 30 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
October 1 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
October 4 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live
October 5 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater
October 7 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
October 9 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
October 10 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's
October 12 - Omaha, NE @ SteelHouse
October 14 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
October 21 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
October 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
October 24 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
October 25 - Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale
October 26 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
October 28 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
October 29 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
November 1 - Brandon, MS @ City Hall Live
November 2 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
Maddox Batson Expands First Dance With The After Party
Maddox Batson Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut
Maddox Batson Shares 'Girl In Green' Video As 'First Dance' EP Arrives
Maddox Batson Shares 'I Don't Like You Anymore' Video
The Alarm's Mike Peters Loses His Battle With Cancer- Metallica Announce Load Remastered Limited Edition Box Set- Halestorm Announce 'Everest' Album- more
Ghost Forced To Cancel Show- Bad Company Leads Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025- Watch Sammy Hagar's 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight' Video- more
Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery Launching Two For The Road Tour- Jon Pardi Launches HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD Album & Tour- more
HAIM Announce North American I Quit Tour- BANKS Shares 'Stay' Video- Ken Carson Launching The Lord of Chaos Tour- more
Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland
Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash
The Alarm's Mike Peters Loses His Battle With Cancer
Metallica Announce Load Remastered Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set
Halestorm Announce 'Everest' Album And Tour
Eddie Vedder And Earthlings And Hozier Lead Ohana Festival Lineup
DOWN Go Nuclear With New Record Deal
Bowling For Soup Announce Warped Or Bust US Tour
John Fogerty Celebrated at American Music Honors with Induction by Bruce Springsteen
Watch Stereolab's 'Melodie Is A Wound' Visualizer