Maddox Batson Announces 'I Need A Truck Tour'

(EBM) As a year of exponential growth continues, rising country sensation Maddox Batson announces the headlining I Need A Truck Tour - adding more than two-dozen dates to his busy fall schedule.

Tickets are available via exclusive artist presale beginning today at 1 p.m. local time, while venue and local-market presales open tomorrow (4/30) at 1 p.m. local time, followed by an exclusive Spotify presale beginning Thursday (5/1) at 1 p.m. local. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday (5/2) at 1 p.m. local time the same day his deluxe EP, First Dance (The After Party) drops featuring "I Need A Truck" via Warner Records.

"It's wild to be 15 and releasing a song about the anticipation of my first truck at the same time I'm announcing a tour - my family is good about reminding me to live in the moment and really take it all in, and I promise you I am," shares the multi-instrumentalist. "The band and I had the best time on the Road to Indio Tour and this last weekend at Stagecoach was sick - I was there just one year before as a fan in the crowd for Jelly Roll, so to play a tour that wrapped with a set there was a dream come true. As long as y'all keep showing up, so will we - we have the best fans in the world!"

Kicking off on September 7 in Richmond, Virginia, the I Need A Truck Tour will feature 29 dates across the U.S., with stops stretching from Orlando, Florida, to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and beyond. The extensive trek will include shows in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (at House of Blues), Kansas City, Missouri (at The Truman), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (at Brooklyn Bowl), Boston, Massachusetts (House of Blues) and many more, before wrapping with a homecoming show on November 2 in Birmingham, Alabama (at Avondale Brewing Company).

All along the way, fans will be treated to electrifying performances from one of Country's brightest young stars, who represents the start of a new creative generation.

"Come out and we'll all have X's on our hands at Avondale," he says, in closing!

Dates and venues for Maddox Batson's I Need A Truck Tour:

September 7 - Richmond, Virginia @ The National

September 14 - Oxford, MS @ The Lyric

September 17 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

September 19 - Jacksonville, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

September 20 - LaGrange, GA @ Sweetland Amphitheater

September 21 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

September 23 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

September 24 - Greenville, NC @ State Theatre

September 26 - Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall

September 27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

September 28 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

September 30 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

October 1 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

October 4 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live

October 5 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater

October 7 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

October 9 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

October 10 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

October 12 - Omaha, NE @ SteelHouse

October 14 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

October 21 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

October 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

October 24 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

October 25 - Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale

October 26 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

October 28 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

October 29 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

November 1 - Brandon, MS @ City Hall Live

November 2 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

