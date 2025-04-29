Nothing More Take 'House On Sand' To No. 1

(SRO) Nothing More have now landed another song, "HOUSE ON SAND" (feat. Eric Vanlerberghe from I Prevail), in the #1 spot on the Billboard "Mainstream Rock Airplay" and Mediabase "Active Rock" charts this week.
"HOUSE ON SAND" marks the third single from their critically acclaimed CARNAL album via Better Noise Music to achieve the #1 spot on the heels of "ANGEL SONG (feat. David Draiman)" and "IF IT DOESN'T HURT."
As singer Jonny Hawkins exclaims, "In hockey, 3 goals in a game is a hat trick, so how about in rock-n-roll we call it an ass kick!?!? Today we are announcing a total ass kicking...three #1s in a row at radio! Radio has been a huge part of our journey ever since our first #1 in 2014 with 'THIS IS THE TIME.' Even so, to have three #1s on album is pretty surreal. So thankful for all of our allies at radio!"
NOTHING MORE blend a full-on assault with soaring melodies and unique soundscapes in songs that unflinchingly embrace raw emotion. CARNAL has to date amassed 133 million streams. The album received praise for being "one of the band's most eclectic releases to date" (Blabbermouth) and having 15 "energized rock anthems that capture the band's infectious live prowess" (Knotfest).
