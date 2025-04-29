.

Ty Myers Scores A Hit At Country Radio With 'Ends Of The Earth'

(CR) Fast-rising phenomenon Ty Myers is commanding attention on all fronts, as he marks his first time in the Top 3 most-added at Country radio this week with "Ends of the Earth," with 69 first-week stations launching his debut single.

Catching fire as a soulful love song straight from the heart of Texas, loose electric guitar simmers beneath a bold vocal as Myers sets the scene: "From the silence of the speakers / To the blowin' in your hair / To the sweet smell of perfume / That's hoverin' in the air." With Billboard praising it a "spacious, almost churchy ballad," bluesy string bends, sparse percussion, and bright organ pull listeners into the tune's embrace. All this energy boils over when he makes a promise on the hook: "'Til the end of the Earth / I'll be your man," giving way to a soaring solo. "Ends of the Earth" could just as easily soundtrack the first dance at a wedding or incite a lighters-in-the-air moment inside a stadium.

The self-penned standout illuminates yet another facet of his artistry, highlighting Myers' dynamic voice over alternately laid-back production and emphatic instrumentation under producer Brandon Hood. The Austin-born singer/songwriter/guitarist once again seamlessly stretches the scope of his sound.

Earning his first RIAA certification for the GOLD hit, "Ends of the Earth" has also notably made its Billboard Hot 100 chart debut. Already racking up 120 MILLION+ global streams, Myers has notched an impressive 462 MILLION+ global streams to date (boasting 18.5 MILLION+ global streams per week).

Featured on his acclaimed debut album, The Select (RECORDS Nashville/Columbia), the unstoppable new headliner with superstar status took the name for his current The Select Tour. Inciting heartthrob-level pandemonium at each show and seeing a multitude of room upgrades, with several second shows added to meet audience demand, the feverish response follows 21 dates added just last week. Only three shows have limited tickets remaining (Louisville, KY - Fourth Street Live!, Abilene, TX - Potosi Live, Wichita, KS - WAVE) with the rest of the 66-date run completely SOLD OUT. Currently scheduled now through November 8 at Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, MI, The Select Tour will bring Myers' can't-miss live performance to over 142K fans.

