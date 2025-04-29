Watch Stereolab's 'Melodie Is A Wound' Visualizer

() Stereolab shares "Melodie Is A Wound," the follow-up single to the album's announcement earlier this month, accompanied by an edited version.
Stereolab's forthcoming album, Instant Holograms On Metal Film, will be available on May 23rd, co-released by the band's own label Duophonic UHF Disks, and Warp Records. Their first new record in fifteen years, Instant Holograms On Metal Film features thirteen songs written by Laetitia Sadier and Tim Gane; performed by Laetitia, Tim, Andy Ramsay, Joe Watson and Xavi Mu-oz, who comprise the current touring line-up of the band.
The album also features guest contributions by Cooper Crain and Rob Frye (Bitchin Bajas), Ben LaMar Gay (International Anthem), Ric Elsworth, Holger Zapf (Cavern Of Anti-Matter), Marie Merlet and Molly Hansen Read.
Instant Holograms On Metal Film will be available on double vinyl LP in standard and colour variants, as well as compact disc and digital formats. Pre-order/save it here. Stereolab are touring extensively this year throughout Europe, North America and the UK, with select shows in South America, many of which are already sold out.
Stereolab Announces First Studio Album In 15 Years
Stereolab Announce World Tour And Reissue Campaign
