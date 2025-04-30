Brooks & Dunn Wrap NEON MOON Tour

(The GreenRoom) Brooks & Dunn have wrapped their sold-out 2025 NEON MOON Tour, bringing their "country classics" and "delivering a night of nostalgia" (Loud Hailer Magazine) to fans across the country.

The duo "lit up the stage" (Des Moines Register) with a setlist that spanned their three-decade career, from "rollicking honky-tonkers" to "heartfelt singalongs" (Houston Chronicle). Night after night, arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S. were filled with multi-generational audiences dancing and singing along to timeless hits like "Brand New Man," "My Maria," "Neon Moon," and "Only In America," as the band played with "arena-rock-concert, bring-the-house-down energy" (Houston Press).

Closing the tour in Des Moines, St. Louis, and Louisville, Brooks & Dunn returned to the stage with a three-song encore each night, bringing openers David Lee Murphy and Molly Tuttle back for a crowd-pleasing performance of "Little Miss Honky Tonk."

"Superstar country duo" (Cowboys & Indians Magazine) Brooks & Dunn continue to cement their legendary status with a series of major upcoming appearances and honors; earlier this month, they received the Lifetime Achievement recognition at the 64th Annual Western Heritage Awards, a testament to their enduring impact on the genre. The Academy of Country Music and ACM Lifting Lives will celebrate the 25-time ACM Award-winning pair with an exclusive gala on May 7. Fans can tune in to Amazon Prime Video on May 8 to watch their live performance at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, where they are also nominated for Duo Of The Year. On May 30, Brooks & Dunn will co-headline an unforgettable night at Boston's iconic Fenway Park alongside Jason Aldean, with special guests Nate Smith and RaeLynn-a rare stadium show set to thrill fans under the lights of one of America's most storied venues. The duo will also hit the road for a packed summer, headlining festivals like Sand In My Boots, CMA Fest, and Country Calling, and will join Morgan Wallen for select dates on his I'm the Problem Tour.

Related Stories

Brooks & Dunn and Lorrie Morgan Reflect On Hosting ACM Awards

Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan Lead Country Calling Lineup

Brooks & Dunn Launch NEON MOON TOUR

Brooks & Dunn and Kacey Musgraves' 'Neon Moon' Goes Platinum

News > Brooks Dunn