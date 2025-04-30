Cola Boyy Delivers 'Crushin' Visualizer

(TOC) Matthew Urango - aka - the "disabled disco innovator" - aka - Cola Boyy latest track "Crushin'" is out now. Produced with Jared Salomon (Lola Young, Remi Wolf), "Crushin'" is a quintessential Californian indie pop song and the latest taste from the artist's upcoming posthumous sophomore album Quit to Play Chess, coming out May 23rd out via Record Makers.

"Crushin'" joins previous album cuts "Walk Again" and "Babylon." Colay Boyy was able to work on Quit to Play Chess right up until he passed away, approving the mastering that very day, making the release date the only posthumous thing about it. Trusted collaborators on this release include Andrew VanWyngarden, co-leader of MGMT, Jared Solomon (Remi Wolf, Lola Young, Foushee), Nate Fox (Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne), Blase and Lewis OfMan.

The new album was designed as capsules where hip-hop and R&B flourish (scratching, brass samples, pitched vocals, among others) merge, and enrich Cola Boyy's sound without distorting the groovy DNA of his music. While his previous album unfolded as a radiant disco-funk manifesto, Quit to Play Chess, transcends stylistic boundaries with songwriting that is strikingly immediate.

At its core, Cola Boyy's music will continue to serve as a soundtrack for revolutions: against ableism, inequality, and xenophobia. He used music as a message to bring people together, shining a light on the things we all have in common instead of the things that divide us.

