Eric Church Launching Free the Machine Arena Tour

(EBM) With his highly anticipated album Evangeline vs. The Machine arriving this Friday, May 2, Eric Church will bring the next chapter of his critically acclaimed live show to fans in major cities coast to coast as his Free the Machine Tour kicks off a run of 22 arena dates on Sept. 12.

"Eric Church in concert is as much a catharsis as a hell-raising Friday (or Saturday) night," declares POLLSTAR, with Stereogum adding that he is "at the top of his genre because he breaks its rules in big, exciting arena-filling ways." Praised by Forbes for his "leave-it-all-on-the-stage mentality," Church will be joined across varying dates by special guests Elle King, Marcus King Band and Charles Wesley Godwin.

"From front to back, these shows will be different than anything you've ever seen or heard from us before," shared Church in a video message sent directly to Church Choir members. "I cannot wait to see you on the road for this tour."

Tickets to most shows are available to the general public beginning next Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time (with the Philadelphia date on sale May 16). As always, premium members of the Church Choir will have early access to tickets through the Church Choir presale beginning Monday, May 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Premium members should check their email for presale details and can log in at EricChurch.com or the official Eric Church app to access their unique codes. A registration presale via Seated, available to non-premium Church Choir members and the general public, kicks off Tuesday, May 6 at 10 a.m. local time. To register, please visit EricChurch.com and sign up for your desired date.

Having consistently taken industry-leading precautions to protect fans from scalpers, Church is reserving all pit tickets on the Free the Machine Tour for premium Church Choir members to ensure his most passionate and loyal fans are closest to the stage. Premium Church Choir members will receive request instructions via email. Pit tickets will be will-call only to deter resale (except where prohibited by state law).

The news of a tour comes just ahead of the imminent release of Church's latest album, Evangeline vs. The Machine, available everywhere this Friday, May 2. Expanding the legacy of one of country music's most fearless storytellers and anchored by lead single "Hands of Time" - which debuted as the most-added song at Country radio and earned Church a new personal record for first-week impact with 135 stations.

In addition to the tour kicking off this fall, Church will bring the new music and his esteemed catalog to life onstage with a run of high-profile shows this spring and summer, beginning with two To Beat The Devil residency shows at London's revered Royal Albert Hall on May 16-17. He will then take over Nashville's Pinnacle for a sold-out, two-night installment of Evangeline vs. The Machine Live on May 23-24. In July, he heads west for what has become a roughly once-a-decade experience at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where fans can expect a unique set each evening across three sold-out shows: Eric Church vs. The Machine; Eric Church vs. The ECB; and Eric Church vs. The Guitar.

Free the Machine Tour

*on sale Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. local time

Sept. 12 || Pittsburgh, Penn. || PPG Paints Arena || Elle King

Sept. 13 || Columbus, Ohio || Nationwide Arena || Elle King

Sept. 18 || Philadelphia, Penn. || Wells Fargo Center || Elle King*

Sept. 19 || Boston, Mass. || TD Garden || Elle King

Sept. 20 || Brooklyn, N.Y. || Barclays Center || Elle King

Sept. 25 || Green Bay, Wisc. || Resch Center || Marcus King Band

Sept. 26 || Milwaukee, Wisc. || Fiserv Forum || Marcus King Band

Sept. 27 || Des Moines, Iowa || Wells Fargo Arena || Marcus King Band

Oct. 2 || Detroit, Mich. || Little Caesars Arena || Marcus King Band

Oct. 3 || Lexington, Ky. || Rupp Arena || Marcus King Band

Oct. 9 || Indianapolis, Ind. || Gainbridge Fieldhouse || Marcus King Band

Oct. 10 || Grand Rapids, Mich. || Van Andel Arena || Marcus King Band

Oct. 11 || Cleveland, Ohio || Rocket Arena || Marcus King Band

Oct. 23 || Salt Lake City, Utah || Delta Center || Charles Wesley Godwin

Oct. 24 || Boise, Idaho || ExtraMile Arena || Charles Wesley Godwin

Oct. 25 || Spokane, Wash. || Spokane Arena || Charles Wesley Godwin

Nov. 6 || Vancouver, B.C. || Rogers Arena || Charles Wesley Godwin

Nov. 7 || Portland, Ore. || Moda Center || Charles Wesley Godwin

Nov. 8 || Seattle, Wash. || Climate Pledge Arena || Charles Wesley Godwin

Nov. 13 || Sacramento, Calif. || Golden 1 Center || Charles Wesley Godwin

Nov. 14 || Fresno, Calif. || SaveMart Center || Charles Wesley Godwin

Nov. 15 || Inglewood, Calif. || Intuit Dome || Charles Wesley Godwin

