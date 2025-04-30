GOTTHARD Unleash 'Burning Bridges' Video

(CSM) Looking back on a more than 30-year long career, GOTTHARD still remain relevant: TV appearances at "Sing meinen Song - Das Schweizer Tauschkonzert," all-embracing media presence around the globe, and especially their chart-storming new album Stereo Crush keep the band in the talks.
After fans received the three previously released singles "Boom Boom," "Thunder & Lightning" and "Rusty Rose" with open arms, there seems to be yet another track on the album which has entered their hearts right away. Closing in on the mentioned tracks, most notably on streaming platforms, is "Burning Bridges," and that's why GOTTHARD are even more pleased to present a music video for this evident new fan favourite today.
Vocalist Nic Maeder, who also wrote the song, comments: "This track is about the thrill of non-conformity and the moment you walk away from what's expected of you: because freedom tastes better than approval. Don't play it safe, move on and burn the bridge to a new world after crossing it. 'Burning Bridges' is dedicated to all those who don't fit in - and don't want to!"
