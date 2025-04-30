Hatebreed Announce Return Of Summer Slaughter Tour

(ASPR) Today, Hatebreed proudly announces it is resurrecting the beloved and annual Summer Slaughter tour for 2025, which kicks off July 8 in St. Petersburg, Florida and runs through July 28 in Grand Rapids.
The Summer Slaughter brand built its reputation as a breeding ground for new talent and to showcase up and coming heavy bands, alongside established headliners. Hatebreed singer Jamey Jasta is breathing new life into this legacy brand and will continue the long-held tradition of giving a live platform to the absolute best up 'n' comers in the scene.
Support for this year's run will include Fugitive, Gridiron, Malevolence, Incite, Escuela Grind, and Snuffed on Sight on select dates. So the Summer Slaughter mission is clear: The best of the best.
"A new era of Summer Slaughter has begun," states Jamey Jasta. "Huge thanks to Ash and the Sumerian team for their belief and support. Myself and Sound Talent Group are excited to be working with them going forward and taking the tour worldwide. It's been years since Hatebreed has done a Summer tour in the U.S. and Summer Slaughter is the perfect return for us. The tour has always catapulted the newest and brightest talent to new heights and we'll be continuing in that tradition while expanding in size and scope. Let the slaughter begin AGAIN!"
"I've always wanted Hatebreed to headline Summer Slaughter since the inception of the tour many years ago," says tour founder and Sumerian Records' Ash Avildsen. "Jasta and the band have always curated and built community across different sub-genres in the world of heavy underground music like very few others have been able to. I am thrilled it's finally happening on Slaughter with Hatebreed at the top. Now is the time!"
Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 2 at 10am local time.
SUMMER SLAUGHTER 2025:
WITH FUGITIVE, MALEVOLENCE, GRIDIRON, ESCUELA GRIND, + INCITE:
7/8 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
7/9 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
7/11 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
7/12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
7/13 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
7/15 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
7/16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
7/17 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
HATEBREED WITH LAMB OF GOD + SHADOWS FALL (NOT PART OF SUMMER SLAUGHTER):
7/18 - Springfield, MA - MassMutual Center
WITH FUGITIVE, MALEVOLENCE, GRIDIRON, SNUFFED ON SIGHT, + INCITE:
7/19 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
7/20 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
7/22 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
7/23 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
HATEBREED WITH WITH LAMB OF GOD + GWAR (NOT PART OF SUMMER SLAUGHTER):
7/24 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
WITH BLEEDING THROUGH, MALEVOLENCE, GRIDIRON, SNUFFED ON SIGHT, + INCITE:
7/25 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall
7/26 - Detroit, MI - Harpos
7/27 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
7/28 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
